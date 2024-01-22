Avril Lavigne is coming to Edmonton's Rogers Place this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Music icon Avril Lavigne has announced her newest headlining tour across North America, and the big finale is happening right here in Edmonton this summer.

Canada’s fave pop-punk princess is bringing The Greatest Hits Tour to Rogers Place on Monday, September 16.

Tickets for the huge arena concert go on sale Friday, January 26 at 10 am. Edmonton is part of the tour’s Canadian stops throughout the spring and summer, including Toronto, Vancouver, and Winnipeg.

Lavigne’s Greatest Hits tour will see her playing the biggest songs from her iconic discography, including “Complicated,” “Sk8r Boi,” and “Girlfriend.” She has sold 50 million albums worldwide and received eight Grammy Awards nominations

She’s won 10 Juno Awards and has been inducted into both Canada’s Walk of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Belleville, Ontario, singer even holds a Guinness World Record as the youngest female solo artist to top the UK chart.

When: September 16, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Place – 10220 104 Ave NW, Edmonton

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online starting Friday, January 26 at 10 am.