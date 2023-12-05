Pink announces Edmonton concert in 2024

Musicians keep rolling into Edmonton, and fans are in for a treat when three-time Grammy winner Pink comes to town next summer.

The global music icon is bringing The Summer Carnival Tour to Commonwealth Stadium on August 31, 2024.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, December 11 at 10 am, with a flurry of presales starting as early as this Thursday.

The tour will hit just 17 cities, with Toronto being the only other Canadian stop. Musical guests include Sheryl Crow and The Script.

THE CARNIVAL CONTINUES!: P!NK’s Summer Carnival 2024 Tour is heading your way with special guest Sheryl Crow and The Script! Tickets on sale Monday, 12/11 (10am local). Mark your calendars! 🎡 https://t.co/NlLMjgFMJ1 pic.twitter.com/pdjy8E4llN — Live Nation (@LiveNation) December 5, 2023

Pink has sold over 60 million albums worldwide, has four #1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and has won a Daytime Emmy Award. Born in Doylestown Township, Pennsylvania, she is also the winner of two People’s Choice Awards and was Billboard Music Award’s Icon Recipient in 2021.

Her iconic hits include “So What,” “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” and “Lady Marmalade” with Christina Aguilera, Mýa, and Lil’ Kim. Pink is a renowned supporter of various charities, including No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood, and Autism Speaks. She is also an ambassador for UNICEF USA.

With files from Daniel Chai