Oh what a way to start autumn: Edmonton forecast for September 23 to 26

We are officially in autumn in Edmonton, and that means the weather can be dicey. Luckily, this weekend is shaping up to be pretty dang fine.

According to Environment Canada, Thursday is set to be the chilliest day with a high of 15° C with sunshine and an overnight low of 4 ° C.

The temperature improves on Friday, with a high of 20° C and mainly sunny. The sky clears out for the evening, coupled with an overnight low of 10 ° C.

A mix of sun and cloud moves in for both Saturday and Sunday, with highs of 22° C and 19° C.

It’s not an awful way to kick off the first few days of autumn in Edmonton, and we just might be in store for a decent one after all.