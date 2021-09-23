There's nothing holdin' him back: Shawn Mendes coming to Edmonton in 2022

Ready for the roar of a concert again? Canadian singer Shawn Mendes has announced the dates for his Wonder tour, and he’s rolling into Edmonton.

The tour kicks off on March 14, 2022 in Demark, with three Canadian stops until it wraps up in New Jersey at the end of October 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

Mendes will be taking the stage at Rogers Place on July 5, 2022 with opening act Dermot Kennedy.

His two other Canadian stops are Vancouver on July 2 and Montreal on August 15.

The tour is in support of his recent album, Wonder, which peaked at #1 on the Billboard 200 and spawned two top 20 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including the top 10 hit “Monster” featuring fellow Canadian pop star Justin Bieber.

There is a ticket limit of six for the concert, and Rogers Place requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of event time to attend this event.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, October 10, at 10 am local time.

Mendes last performed in Edmonton in 2019, when his Shawn Mendes: The Tour made a stop at Rogers Place on June 16, 2019.