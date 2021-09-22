This site lists restaurants that have opted into the Alberta vax pass

Looking to hit up restaurants in Alberta and want to know if they are taking part in the Restrictions Exemption Program? A new website can help you out.

PassportEats.ca aims to collect, list, and map restaurants that have said yes to Alberta’s version of a vaccine passport.

“I saw comments on several social media sites with people looking for a list of places that would implement the vaccine passport program,” said Passport Eats creator Brian MacKay.

“Having built Alberta15.ca with the mechanism to add and list companies, it seemed like something I could replicate and deploy fairly quickly to fill a need. There’s lots of local businesses that I support, and I wanted to help promote them as COVID continues to drag on,” he added.

MacKay says the response to the site has been strong, closing in on 10,000 unique visitors with just a couple of tweets and a few Reddit posts.

He says he wanted the site to focus on Alberta restaurants, bars, and people that look out for others rather than creating a site that would list the places that opted out of the vaccine passport program.

“I’d rather spend my time promoting people and places I like rather than dealing with the data of people that don’t look out for others. There’s enough negativity out there.”

Currently, more than 80 establishments have been signed up to be listed as a spot where people can go “knowing that the patrons around them are vaccinated as well.”

MacKay says a lot of the businesses that have signed on are known as community leaders and ensure the safety of their patrons and staff.

“I hope it helps people looking to dine out safely find a place they maybe haven’t thought about for a while or find something they haven’t tried before, to help keep these businesses afloat,” he added.

The site does acknowledge that information may or may not be complete or accurate and stresses that visitors should independently validate details with each business they visit.