This site lists restaurants that have opted into the Alberta vax pass
Looking to hit up restaurants in Alberta and want to know if they are taking part in the Restrictions Exemption Program? A new website can help you out.
PassportEats.ca aims to collect, list, and map restaurants that have said yes to Alberta’s version of a vaccine passport.
“I saw comments on several social media sites with people looking for a list of places that would implement the vaccine passport program,” said Passport Eats creator Brian MacKay.
“Having built Alberta15.ca with the mechanism to add and list companies, it seemed like something I could replicate and deploy fairly quickly to fill a need. There’s lots of local businesses that I support, and I wanted to help promote them as COVID continues to drag on,” he added.
MacKay says the response to the site has been strong, closing in on 10,000 unique visitors with just a couple of tweets and a few Reddit posts.
“I’d rather spend my time promoting people and places I like rather than dealing with the data of people that don’t look out for others. There’s enough negativity out there.”