Fuzion Donuts, a popular concept for donut delivery, has an exciting grand opening happening next weekend.

For the first time, this team will be selling donuts from a retail shop at 9974 170th Street NW. The grand opening is happening on Saturday, April 22.

This has been a go-to spot for handmade artisan donuts in YEG. The team here definitely makes some of the best donuts you can find anywhere in the city.

The selection of daily made donuts changes, but flavours like strawberry cheesecake, root beer float, creme brûlée, and cookie dough have all been options. The apple fritter is made with real chunks of apple. The oatmeal cookie cream donut is made with pastry cream infused with oatmeal cookie crumble. There are also items called cake donuts here, like the churro, carrot cake, or coffee glaze.

The grand opening party kicks off Saturday, April 22, so definitely go in, say hello, check out the new space, and try some of the freshly made donuts. Guests will be treated to free coffee as well.

Go nuts for these donuts!

Fuzion Donuts

Address: 9974 170th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram