Edmonton brewery to require guests show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, negative test

An Edmonton brewery will soon make guests show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative test up to 48 hours prior to visiting.

Arcadia Brewing Co. will implement the rules starting Monday, September 20.

The brewery says it will accept vaccination papers, certificates or cards, as long as your name and birthdate are clear and visible, and match your government issued photo identification.

Photographs of vaccination papers, certificates and cards will be accepted too, along with immunization records on apps such as My Health Records and any other provincial, territorial or federal application.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arcadia Brewing Co. (@arcadiabrewingco)

“The policy is subject to change as we gain more access to proof of vaccination & cases/hospital beds lowering in our province,” the team at Arcadia said in a tweet.

“This decision was not made easily and we ask you to please be kind to our staff and please respect our decision.”

Arcadia joins multiple other Edmonton businesses implementing similar rules, including the Starlite Room, Evolution Wonderlounge and Fleisch.

On Wednesday, Alberta reported 1,166 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths.