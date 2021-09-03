Edmonton bar requiring patrons to be vaccinated for COVID-19

A downtown Edmonton bar has announced it is requiring all patrons to be vaccinated against COVID-19 starting next week.

Evolution Wonderlounge, located on 10220 103 Street, revealed the measure Friday afternoon, shortly after the Alberta government announced it will be reinstating public health measures.

The bar had previously made proof of vaccination mandatory for all employees and entertainers performing at the establishment.

The bar’s manager, Rob Browatzke, said he is willing to do everything he can to stay open and keep people safe amid tightening restrictions.

“We are barely back on our feet and this is just going to send us spiralling again,” said Browatzke. “It’s coming to an industry that has already been very very hard hit, so effective next Wednesday we are requiring guests to be vaccinated.”

Other establishments in Edmonton have made proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for entry a rule as well, including The Starlite Room and Fleisch.

On Friday, Alberta reported more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases.