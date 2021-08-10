Edmonton restaurant requiring indoor guests to be vaccinated

An Edmonton restaurant is set to reopen their indoor dining after months of being closed, and is requiring indoor dining guests to be vaccinated to join them.

The Bar at Fleisch will occupy the old Cartago space, and will be opening soon.

The team at Fleisch posted to their Instagram stating that all of its staff have received both vaccinations and surpassed their two week immunity period.

“We will be requiring proof of FULL vaccination (both shots) to dine indoors. This is non-negotiable and is part of our commitment to keep both our staff and the greater community safe,” the post went on to announce.

“We understand that this may be controversial for some, but making this choice was easy for us. Community > everything, and we will continue to do our part in prioritizing your health. Please note that our patio DOES NOT require proof of vaccination and we will continue to offer takeout and delivery options too. If you have any questions or concerns regarding this policy, please email us.”

Fleisch is located in the Forest Heights community at ⁣8210-106 Avenue NW Edmonton⁣, and is known for its specialty food, coffee and treats.