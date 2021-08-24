NewsRestaurants & BarsCoronavirus

Edmonton music venue requiring proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 test

Laine Mitchell
Aug 24 2021, 9:39 am
starliteroom/Instagram

An Edmonton music venue has announced it is requiring guests to have proof of their COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to come to events.

The Starlite Room says if you opt for the COVID-19 test, the negative test result must be within 72 hours of any event’s door time.

The venue says it will accept ‘hard copy’ vaccination papers/certificates/cards, as long as your name and birthdate are clear and visible and match your government-issued photo identification.

You can also photograph your ‘hard copy’ vaccination papers/certificate/card as long as your name and birthdate are clear and visible and match your government-issued photo identification. Immunization records on apps by provincial, territorial or federal health authorities will also be accepted.

The move comes on the heels of music venues in Calgary announcing similar protocols and some restaurants in Edmonton requiring guests to be vaccinated for indoor dining.

