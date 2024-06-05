Alberta premier working on Oilers bet with Florida's Ron DeSantis

It looks like Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is working on an Edmonton Oilers wager with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ahead of the Stanley Cup Final.

Smith has come up victorious in her two previous playoff bets this season, defeating BC Premier David Eby and Texas Governor Greg Abbott after the Oilers eliminated both the Vancouver Canucks and Dallas Stars.

With the Florida Panthers being the final team standing in Edmonton’s way of a Stanley Cup, the only person left for the UCP leader to wager with is Florida’s Ron DeSantis.

Though, according to Smith, she is still working on the details of what the bet will be.

“I haven’t figured out what my bet’s going to be with Governor DeSantis yet, but we’re working on one,” Smith told the Canadian Press.

The topic of her last bet, with Abbott, involved beef produced in Alberta and Texas. Smith sent out a post on social media earlier this week in which it was confirmed that she is indeed sending out a hand-selected piece of Alberta beef down to the Southern US for Abbott to eat on video and claim it is better than Texas beef.

It was a tremendous series between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers, but a bet is a bet and Alberta has won the ‘Steak Wars’! To Governor @GregAbbott_TX, I have personally selected the finest Alberta beef 🥩 from Burgardt’s Butcher Shop in High River, Alberta for you to… pic.twitter.com/zaVXYCJpP6 — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) June 4, 2024

Though Smith is originally from Calgary, she has been quite involved in the Oilers playoff run this season. Alongside the bets with other politicians, she was photographed in the Alberta legislature building with Oilers forward Evander Kane earlier this week.

She described the visit as being one of the best “surprise visits” and wished him and the team luck in bringing the Stanley Cup back to Alberta over the coming weeks.

This was one of the best surprise visits ever! Thank you @evanderkane for the great chat and for making Edmonton and Alberta your family’s home. Can’t wait to see you hoist Lord Stanley in a couple of weeks! 🏒 #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/yFEB3pecQp — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) June 5, 2024

We should get a better understanding of what Smith’s bet with DeSantis will entail over the next few days. The Stanley Cup Final series gets going on Saturday night in Florida, so the two will have to agree on something before then.