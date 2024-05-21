Alberta premier Danielle Smith is putting the province’s beef on the table in an Edmonton Oilers bet with Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

The Oilers are coming off an emotional Game 7 victory over the Vancouver Canucks last night and are now preparing for their Western Conference Finals series against a talented Dallas Stars team.

Smith is so confident in the Oilers’ ability to get past the Stars that she decided to make an interesting bet that includes one of the provinces’ most beloved exports: beef.

The Edmonton Oilers are facing off against the Dallas Stars soon! It seems only fitting that I challenge my counterpart Governor @GregAbbott_TX to a bet. When the Oilers beat the Stars, you must eat the world’s best steak, an Alberta rib steak, on video and comment on just how… pic.twitter.com/QCA9fwdBOv — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) May 21, 2024

The bet, which has yet to see a response from Abbott, would require the 66-year-old governer to eat an Alberta rib steak on video and comment on how delicious it is if the Oilers come out on top. Smith said she will do the same with a Texas steak if the Stars are victorious.

This is the second bet Smith has made related to Edmonton’s playoff run this season. Before the second round, the UCP leader challenged BC Premier David Eby to a bet on the Oilers-Canucks series. Smith came out as the winner on that one and Eby will now have to wear an Oilers jersey and read out a speech prepared by Smith.

On the municipal side of things, there has been no word on a bet between Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. Sohi, like Smith, also came out victorious on a second-round bet with Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim.

While the second-round bets were a bit lame with the generic stakes, there has to be some props given to Smith on actually making this bet a little more interesting. The addition of beef in the bet makes this a bit “meatier” than the usual jersey swap.

Oilers fans have also embraced the idea of Alberta beef during the playoffs. In Game 6 against the Canucks, one Oilers fan may have started a new playoff tradition by throwing a big chunk of beef on the ice before the game and near the end of the game.

If that tradition creeps into the third round, it will send a clear message to any Dallas fans watching.