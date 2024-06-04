Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has been a vocal supporter of the Edmonton Oilers on their current playoff run.

Smith, who serves as the leader of the United Conservative Party, recently met with forward Evander Kane. The two posed for a photo at the Alberta Legislature Building, where she was dawning the 32-year-old’s jersey.

“It was [a] pleasure to meet and speak with Premier Danielle Smith,” Kane wrote in a post shared on his Instagram page.

Throughout this playoff run, Smith has been very confident in the Oilers, making several bets with other political figures.

Ahead of the Oilers’ second-round series versus the Vancouver Canucks, she and BC Premier David Eby agreed that whoever came out on the losing end would wear the opposing team’s jersey while delivering a speech written by the winner. Smith came out victorious, as the Oilers eliminated the Canucks in a series that went the distance.

A bet’s a bet, @ABDanielleSmith! After defeating the Canucks in the 2nd round, the Edmonton #Oilers won the Western Conference and are moving forward to the #StanleyCupFinals. Let’s come together and cheer them on to bring the cup home to Canada!#LetsGoOilers #PlayOffs2024 pic.twitter.com/fXY775LFFJ — David Eby (@Dave_Eby) June 3, 2024



During the last round versus the Dallas Stars, Smith proposed a bet to Governor Greg Abbott, asking that the 66-year-old eat an Alberta rib steak on video and comment on how delicious it was should the Oilers come out on top. Abbott obliged but has yet to post a video following the Oilers knocking off the Stars in six games.

Now, the Oilers are off to the Stanley Cup Final to take on the Florida Panthers. No bet has been placed between Smith and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis yet, but one could be agreed upon between now and Game 1, which will take place on Saturday night.