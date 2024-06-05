Warren Foegele will be suiting up for Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final

It may not be in Game 1, but the Edmonton Oilers will be dressing Warren Foegele at some point during the Stanley Cup Final.

After suiting up for the first 15 games of the Oilers’ playoff run, Foegele was scratched in the final three games of the Western Conference Final versus the Dallas Stars. After a strong regular season in which he scored 20 goals and 41 points, he had struggled to produce in the postseason with just one goal and two helpers.

Despite his lack of production, Foegele was still finding ways to be productive on the Oilers’ third line. Head coach Kris Knoblauch is well aware of that and told reporters that the 28-year-old will be suiting up at some point this coming series versus the Florida Panthers.

“Whether it’s Game 1 or Game 4, Warren Foegele will be playing in the Stanley Cup Final,” Knoblauch told reporters today at practice.

This marks the third season in Edmonton for Foegele, who was acquired during the 2021 offseason in a deal that saw defenceman Ethan Bear head to the Carolina Hurricanes. How much longer he has wearing Oilers colours, however, remains to be seen.

Foegele is currently on a three-year contract with a cap hit of $2.75 million but is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. He is a favourite amongst his Oilers teammates but could be forced to find a new home given some of the contract extensions that will soon have to be worked out with Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard, along with Connor McDavid the following year.

It will be interesting to see where Knoblauch chooses to place Foegele whenever he does draw back in. He spent most of the season playing alongside Ryan McLeod, though the latter has been playing second-line minutes with Leon Draisaitl and Corey Perry as of late. Regardless of when he gets in and where he plays, he’ll have plenty of motivation as he’ll be looking to re-cement his status as a regular in the Oilers lineup.