Alberta and BC premiers make lame bet on Oilers-Canucks playoff series

The leaders of Alberta and BC have made a wager on the upcoming second-round playoff series between the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks.

Alberta UCP leader Danielle Smith took to social media on Friday night to challenge BC NDP leader David Eby to a friendly, but rather lame, bet on who will win the series. The stakes are not all that high, as the loser will have to wear the other premier’s jersey and deliver a speech written by the winner.

Obviously, Smith will be rooting for the Oilers, and Eby will be hoping for a Canucks victory.

Here we go Premier @Dave_Eby Vancouver vs Edmonton.

Let’s make a bet: loser has to deliver a statement in the Legislature written by the winner while wearing the other’s jersey. Deal? pic.twitter.com/E4Sa1REhYU — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) May 4, 2024

It didn’t take long for Eby to respond, as he accepted the wager on Saturday morning and also found a way to take a dig at the Calgary Flames, which is something that both Oilers and Canucks fans can find some common ground on.

In this vast democracy called Canada, we must often set aside our differences to come together. But over the coming weeks, British Columbians & Edmontonians will have to set aside what we have in common (hating the Calgary Flames) for hockey glory. Bet’s on! https://t.co/MmEVSxgERb — David Eby (@Dave_Eby) May 4, 2024

After the Toronto Maple Leafs’ elimination from the playoffs last night, the Oilers and Canucks are now the only Canadian teams alive in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. This will be the first time these two teams have faced each other in the postseason since 1992.

The Oilers have the historical advantage over the Canucks, having won seven of the nine playoff games played between the two teams. Vancouver dominated the Oilers this year’s regular season, winning all four of their games against Edmonton.

Vancouver had to defeat the Nashville Predators in a thrilling six-game series to get to this point, with Pius Suter scoring the series-clinching goal in the dying minutes of Game 6. At the same time, the Oilers breezed past the LA Kings for the third straight season, eliminating them in five games.

It is set to be one of the more exciting second-round matchups in the playoffs this season, and all of Canada will be watching it when it starts next week.