Edmonton and Vancouver mayors make lame Oilers-Canucks bet

Local politicians in Edmonton and Vancouver have inserted themselves into the upcoming Oilers-Canucks second-round playoff series.

With Game 1 of the series set to get underway tonight, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim extended a friendly wager to Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi. The bet? If the Canucks come out victorious in the series, Sohi has to fly a Canucks flag over Edmonton city hall and wear a Vancovour jersey.

If the opposite happens and the Oilers win the series, Sim will fly an Oilers flag over Vancouver city hall and wear an Edmonton jersey. Sim also threw some disrespect on a plush of the Oilers lynx mascot Hunter, hitting him out the window with a hockey stick into the waiting mouth of Fin, the Canucks’ orca mascot.

Hey Mayor @AmarjeetSohiYEG – we all know the @EdmontonOilers are coming to town to take on the @Canucks tonight in Round 2… How about a little wager? 😏🏒 pic.twitter.com/cark6qJTAV — Mayor Ken Sim (@KenSimCity) May 8, 2024

Sohi, of course, took his Vancouver counterpart on and accepted the bet, saying that an Oilers jersey was already on its way to the West Coast city for Sim to eventually wear on the day the Canucks lose.

There is a lot on the line in this series when it comes to politicians in both Alberta and BC. Last week, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith issued a similar wager to BC Premier David Eby.

The bets are, frankly, rather lame, as we see this type of thing just about every time two Canadian teams meet each other in the first round of the playoffs. However, it is a tried-and-true tradition and a rather harmless way to build up some friendly rivalries with other cities.

Outside of the wagers, the war between the fanbases in the leadup to the series has been anything but friendly. Both Canucks fans and Oilers fans have been at each other’s throats for the better part of a week on social media, with both sides frothing at the mouth to see the two teams take to the ice.

It won’t take long now as Game 1 is set to go in Vancouver tonight at 8 pm MT/7 pm PT.