New Oilers tradition? A fan threw some Alberta beef on the ice in Edmonton

The Edmonton Oilers might have a new playoff tradition on their hands.

Game 6 in Edmonton had the hometown fans in a frenzy as the Oilers were able to blowout the Vancouver Canucks by a score of 5-1 to keep their season alive and force a penultimate Game 7 on the West Coast on Monday night.

The crowd was so riled up that one fan decided to risk it all in the hopes that they could spark the team. It wasn’t an octopus or a catfish, but an Alberta-grade T-bone steak that flew over the Rogers Place glass not once, but twice.

Cows were flying right before the game started and then in the later stages when an Oilers win seemed all but secured. 630 CHED’s Courtney Theriault was able to capture a shot of the beef on the Sportsnet broadcast.

The choice of Alberta beef was a unique one from the unknown Oilers fan, but one that should resonate with the fanbase. Edmonton is Alberta’s team at the moment and one of the province’s proud exports is the beef that they produce.

Considering the Oilers are currently playing against their BC counterparts, this seems only fitting. It also makes a lot more sense at first glance than the Detroit Red Wing’s iconic Octopus toss and the more recent Nashville Predators tradition of hucking a catfish onto the ice.

Edmonton will now prepare for Game 7 in Vancouver with the hopes that they can advance to the Western Conference Finals for the second time in three seasons. If the Oilers can pull it off, it will give fans of the team at least two more opportunities to keep up the tradition.

We’ll see if the beef toss can bring the team some good luck.