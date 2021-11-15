8 things to do this week in Edmonton: November 15 to 21

We have reached the middle of November. Before you know it, it’ll be Christmas! Speaking of the holidays, there are a few things starting this week that will get you into the spirit in Edmonton.

Don’t worry if you are looking for things that aren’t holiday-themed. There are a couple of Oilers games to catch, as well as a couple of things at some of Edmonton’s most prominent tourist attractions.

What: A winter forest just outside of Edmonton has a seven-acre dazzling display of Christmas lights, a snow maze, delicious food, and more. It’s the perfect spot for some holiday cheer!

When: November 19 to January 9, 2022

Address: 23136 Secondary Highway 643, Gibbons

Cost: Tickets start at $17.50 and can be purchased here.

What: Not one but two home games this week? What a treat! The Oilers are on a roll with a. steller start to the season, so grab tickets to cheer them on at Rogers Place against the Jets on Thursday and the Blackhawks on Saturday.

When: November 18 and 20

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $81-$574; tickets can be found here.

What: Immerse yourself in the dazzling display of thousands of Christmas lights at Castrol Raceway as the Magic of Lights returns for another season. The 2.5-kilometre stretch boasts more than one million lights using LED technology and digital animations to depict holiday scenes and characters of the season. Pure holiday magic right there!

When: November 19 to January 8, 2022

Address: Castrol Raceway (50342 Range Road 253, Leduc County)

Cost: $30- $120. Tickets can be found here.

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do on a November day in Edmonton.

When: Open year-round

Time: Monday to Wednesday 10 am to 5 pm, Thursday 10 am to 10 pm, Friday 10 am to 5 pm, Saturday/Sunday 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online

What: If you want to brave the chilly temperatures and enjoy some world-class soccer, now is your chance! If not, we suggest you hit up one of the many great sports bars in our city to cheer on Canada as they face Mexico on Tuesday.

When: November 16

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

Tickets: $20, tickets can be found here

What: If you’re looking for a good laugh, this could be a great option. The Grindstone is putting on a satirical musical about Premier Kenney’s “best summer ever,” set as an end-of-year university party. A political and humorous play? We are sold on that!

When: November 10-21

Where: 8406 Rue Marie-Anne Gaboury (91 Street)

Tickets: $30+, can be found here

What: Enjoy one of the most iconic albums of all time with a laser show of Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon at the Zeidler Dome at Telus World of Science. Good tunes and flashy, vibrant lights — now that’s a good Friday night and one of the greatest things to do this week in Edmonton.

When: November 19 and 20

Where: 11211 142 Street NW

Cost: $14.95, tickets can be found here

What: For the first time in its history, Fort Edmonton Park is keeping its doors open into the fall season. Explore life through the diversity of First Nations and Métis peoples at Fort Edmonton Park’s new signature exhibit: The Indigenous Peoples Experience.

When: November 19 and 20

Time: Saturdays and Sunday from 12 to 4 pm

Where: Fort Edmonton Park (11455 87 Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Cost: $12-$20, purchase online