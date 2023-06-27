8 fantastic events to check out on Canada Day in Edmonton this year
If there’s one thing Edmonton knows how to do really well, it’s throwing a party during the summer.
Canada Day is just around the corner, and there is no shortage of events this year to see in and around the city. Most of them are free, so you can get out and enjoy the atmosphere without worrying about draining your bank account.
Here are some of the best things to check out in Edmonton this Canada Day:
Canada Day Fireworks
What: To mark Canada’s Confederation, the City of Edmonton will host its annual fireworks display over the North Saskatchewan River in the evening on July 1. The City does a pretty excellent job with the annual display, and there are a few viewing locations for those checking them out this year.
Excellent viewing locations (direct sightline):
- Queen Elizabeth Park and Hill
- River Valley Road Trail
- Victoria Park
- Ezio Faraone Park (west entrance to High Level Bridge on 109 Street North)
Good viewing locations (indirect sightline):
- Alberta Legislature Grounds
- Walterdale Hill Road sidewalks and east Promenade
- Government House Park
- 109 Street (between Saskatchewan Drive and the High Level Bridge)
Where: Central River Valley
Time: 11 pm
Canada Day in the ICE District
What: A massive Canada Day celebration is once again taking over the ICE District this July, and it’s all free to enjoy. There will be tons to check out, with the Fan Park at the ICE District offering up drop-in basketball, pickleball, and street hockey, as well as snacks and non-alcoholic refreshments.
Over at ICE District Plaza, you’ll find music, games, inflatables, photo booths, face painting, performers for kids of all ages, the city’s best food trucks, non-alcoholic refreshments and adult beverages. This year’s celebration is being headlined by Canadian country music star Tim Hicks and also features Nice Horse and Taylor-Rae.
Where: Fan Park at the ICE District and ICE District Plaza
Time: 2 to 10 pm
Mill Woods Canada Day
What: For 33 years, the Mill Woods Presidents’ Council has hosted the MASSIVE Mill Woods Canada Day celebration, which sees more than 50,000 people gather in Mill Woods Park to enjoy a day celebrating the country. This all-day party will offer children’s activities, food trucks, an artisan fair, beer gardens, mainstage entertainment, and fireworks to end the night.
Where: Mill Woods Sports Park (2730 66 Street)
Time: 2 pm to 11 pm
Canada Day in Chinatown
What: There will be tons to do and take in at this Canada Day event, taking place at the Edmonton Chinatown Multi-Cultural Centre. Hear stories of Edmonton Chinese History, check out vendors and crafts, and take in some incredible performances. Plus, the event will offer tours of Heritage Chinatown.
Where: 9540 102 Avenue
Time: 12 to 7 pm
Edmonton Riverhawks Canada Day Game
View this post on Instagram
What: You won’t want to miss out on this massive Canada Day party at Re/Max Field. Catch the Edmonton Riverhawks in action as they play the Wenatchee Applesox; right after the ball game, you’ll have a front-row seat to the City’s Canada Day fireworks at 11 pm.
Where: Re/Max Field (10233 96 Avenue)
Time: 7 pm
Cost: Tickets start at $9.99 — get them here
TELUS World of Science
View this post on Instagram
What: The TELUS World of Science is celebrating its 39th birthday on July 1 and has a day packed with activities for people of all ages to enjoy. To begin the day, check out a rocket launch and meet and greet with the Science Centre’s new President and CEO. Later on, you can learn about the science of fireworks, enjoy some liquid nitrogen ice cream, Team Canada robotics demonstrations, as well as many other free and paid activities. (Plus, there’s free birthday cake while supplies last!)
Where: TELUS World of Science
Time: 11:30 am to 4 pm
Cost: Free and paid admission
Canada Day at the Legislature
View this post on Instagram
What: Spend Canada Day at the Legislature, where there will be free entertainment and activities for people of all ages. A variety of food trucks and stands will be available while you check out the Legislature Open House, Alberta Family Fun Zone, in addition to tons of live music.
Where: Alberta Legislature
Time: 12 to 5 pm
Canada Day in Fort Saskatchewan
View this post on Instagram
What: Located just 30 minutes northeast of Edmonton, the City of Fort Saskatchewan puts on quite a spectacular Canada Day party for a city of around 27,000 people. At this event, you will find a Canada Day parade to begin the day, followed by a Farmer’s Market, kids’ activities, a Car Show and Shine, live entertainment, and fireworks to end the day.
Where: Downtown Fort Saskatchewan
Time: 10 am to 10:45 pm (fireworks)