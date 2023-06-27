The University of Alberta just dropped a spot in a new global ranking

University of Alberta (@ualberta/Instagram) The University of Alberta has something new to boast about.

The University of Alberta is in the top 125 schools in the world, although it has slid down one spot, according to a new global ranking that looks at six different factors.

QS Top Universities released its 2024 world rankings, and the University of Alberta is number 111. In 2023, the University was ranked 110th globally.

Despite the slight dip, the ranking makes the University of Alberta the fourth-best school in Canada, just behind the University of British Columbia.

According to the ranking criteria, U of A received high marks for its international research network and international faculty ratio.

The lowest-performing category, however, was the school’s employer reputation.

International research network, employment outcomes, and a new category, sustainability, all accounted for 5% of the overall score for this year.

Overall, most Canadian schools ranked higher in the 2024 edition.

U of A saw its highest ranking in 2015, at 84th place on the list.

The University of Toronto was the top Canadian school in the rankings, shooting up the list from 34th in 2023 to 21st globally. It is followed by McGill University and the University of British Columbia.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is at the top of the world ranking with a perfect score.

It is followed by the University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford in the UK.