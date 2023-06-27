This is how much money you need to make to live alone in Edmonton
Looking to ditch the roommate or family and live on your own in the big city? Well, a new report shows just how much it costs to live alone in Edmonton.
Edmonton has a lot to offer, including major sporting events, tons of culture, diversity, queer-friendly spaces, and history to boot. But those who live in the city know the cost of living can really add up.
According to Numbeo, a website that compares the cost of living in cities around the world, the average monthly cost for a single person in Edmonton is $1,430.60… before rent.
These numbers are accurate as of June 2023 and are based on per-month averages.
We broke down some monthly costs that a person renting alone in Edmonton will face, and it could be worse. (We’re looking at you, Toronto and Vancouver.)
Housing
According to Numbeo, the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment in downtown Edmonton is $1,275.20.
On the other hand, a one-bedroom apartment outside of the city centre costs just $1,070.77 on average.
Now, throw utilities on top of that rental price, and it’s up another $300.88 per month. Want WiFi? Prepare to pay another $84.77 per month.
Groceries and household items
Numbeo’s average price for essential market items, when purchased weekly, comes to a total monthly average of $392 for a single young person on a basic diet.
A basic diet consists of milk, rice, bread, apples, bananas, and eggs — the staples.
Entertainment and dining out
According to Numbeo, the average cost for two to dine out in Edmonton at a mid-range restaurant is $100 for a three-course meal. Presumably, this price doesn’t include any alcoholic beverages, which would probably boost the price by about $16, assuming each person had one drink. Do that twice a month, that adds up to $232.
Health and fitness
Thinking about joining a gym or fitness group? Numbeo says Edmontonians pay $62.34 on average.
Partying
You can expect to pay about $7 to $16 per drink in the city, depending on where and what you’re drinking. If you go out to drink one night of every weekend and drink two or three drinks, you’ll end up having spent about $192 on outings.