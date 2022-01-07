7 things to do this weekend in Edmonton: January 7 to 9

The weekend is upon us, and sure, it may be pretty dang cold in Edmonton, but there are still plenty of things to do!

From lacing up your skates to keeping your eyes peeled for some buffalo trucking through the snow, here are a few things to keep you out and busy this weekend.

What: A classic holiday event has returned to the University of Alberta Botanic Garden, as Luminaria lights up the winter night. Explore candle-lit pathways, light displays, and warm fires around which you can enjoy a warm cup of apple cider.

When: Now until January 9, 2022

Where: University of Alberta Botanic Gardens — 51227 AB-60, Spruce Grove

Cost: $21 for adults, child, student, and senior discounts apply, available online

What: Whether you are an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a fun way to pass the time during the winter. Check out our roundup of some of the best tobogganing hills in Edmonton to visit for some sliding fun.

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the holidays is perfect, and there are several spots across Edmonton you can go to. It’s some of the best fun you can have for free in the city this December.

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: The Edmonton ice climbing wall is the perfect chance for you to try your hand at ice climbing, with equipment rentals offered and orientations available as well for beginners. It’s a winter activity usually found in the Rockies, right in our own backyard.

When: Now until February 21, 2022

Where: 9613 96 Avenue NW

Cost: $19-$49; information can be found here

What: It’s the final weekend to immerse yourself in the dazzling display of thousands of Christmas lights at RAD Torque Raceway (formerly known as Castrol Raceway) for the Magic of Lights. The 2.5-kilometre stretch boasts more than one million lights using LED technology and digital animations to depict holiday scenes and characters of the season.

When: Now until January 8, 2022

Where: RAD Torque Raceway (50342 Range Road 253, Leduc County)

Cost: $30-$120. Tickets can be found here

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this week in Edmonton.

When: Open year-round

Time: From Monday to Tuesday, 10 am to 5 pm, Wednesday and Thursday 10 am to 9 pm, Friday, Saturdays and Sundays 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. It’s just as stunning in the winter as it is in the summer!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free, Parks Canada pass is required to enter