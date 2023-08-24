8 cheap roundtrip flights from Edmonton for under $200 this fall
We all need a little getaway sometimes, and luckily, there are some stunning destinations to fly to roundtrip from Edmonton for cheap.
As we recover from the summer expenses, the lower the cost of a flight the better, and we have rounded up eight spots Edmontonians can escape to as the fall months approach.
Los Angeles
Airline: Flair
When: October 12 to 19
Cost: $168
Montreal
Airline: Flair
When: October 16 to 25
Cost: $138
Toronto
Airline: Lynx
When: October 15 to 23
Cost: $171
Las Vegas
Airline: Flair
When: October 30 to November 8
Cost: $174
Winnipeg
Airline: Flair
When: October 20 to 27
Cost: $109
Vancouver
Airline: Flair
When: October 23 to 29
Cost: $83
Nashville
Airline: Flair
When: October 8 to 15
Cost: $169
Ottawa
Airline: Flair
When: October 14 to 21
Cost: $98
How to book this flight deal
- Go to Google Flights.
- Enter Edmonton (YEG) in the “Explore” tab.
- Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We went with a week-long trip in October.
When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.
Safe travels!