8 cheap roundtrip flights from Edmonton for under $200 this fall

Laine Mitchell
Aug 24 2023, 4:13 pm
We all need a little getaway sometimes, and luckily, there are some stunning destinations to fly to roundtrip from Edmonton for cheap.

As we recover from the summer expenses, the lower the cost of a flight the better, and we have rounded up eight spots Edmontonians can escape to as the fall months approach.

Los Angeles

Airline: Flair
When: October 12 to 19
Cost: $168

Montreal

montreal skyline

Airline: Flair
When: October 16 to 25
Cost: $138

Toronto

open closed Toronto Thanksgiving

Airline: Lynx
When: October 15 to 23
Cost: $171

Las Vegas

flair

Airline: Flair
When: October 30 to November 8
Cost: $174

Winnipeg

heat record Winnipeg

Airline: Flair
When: October 20 to 27
Cost: $109

Vancouver

downtown vancouver skyline vancouver house false creek mountains

Downtown Vancouver skyline

Airline: Flair
When: October 23 to 29
Cost: $83

Nashville

calgary nashville flights

Airline: Flair
When: October 8 to 15
Cost: $169

Ottawa

canada free stuff

Airline: Flair
When: October 14 to 21
Cost: $98

How to book this flight deal

  1. Go to Google Flights.
  2. Enter Edmonton (YEG) in the “Explore” tab.
  3. Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We went with a week-long trip in October.

When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.

Safe travels!

