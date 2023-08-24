8 cheap roundtrip flights from Edmonton for under $200 this fall

We all need a little getaway sometimes, and luckily, there are some stunning destinations to fly to roundtrip from Edmonton for cheap.

As we recover from the summer expenses, the lower the cost of a flight the better, and we have rounded up eight spots Edmontonians can escape to as the fall months approach.

You might also like: Locals only: The secret places that only Edmontonians know about

"Made us feel helpless": Edmontonian says Bill C-18 protest led to confusion during WEM shooting

9 Alberta small towns that become magical in the fall

Los Angeles

Airline: Flair

When: October 12 to 19

Cost: $168

Montreal

Airline: Flair

When: October 16 to 25

Cost: $138

Toronto

Airline: Lynx

When: October 15 to 23

Cost: $171

Las Vegas

Airline: Flair

When: October 30 to November 8

Cost: $174

Winnipeg

Airline: Flair

When: October 20 to 27

Cost: $109

Vancouver

Airline: Flair

When: October 23 to 29

Cost: $83

Nashville

Airline: Flair

When: October 8 to 15

Cost: $169

Ottawa

Airline: Flair

When: October 14 to 21

Cost: $98

How to book this flight deal

Go to Google Flights. Enter Edmonton (YEG) in the “Explore” tab. Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We went with a week-long trip in October.

When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.

Safe travels!