Northern Chicken is one of the best places for fried chicken in Edmonton.

It isn’t just the crispy comfort food that makes this restaurant so good; it’s also the great music and selection of bourbon, beer, and bubbles.

This brand is known for its spicy and screaming hot flavours and a fan-favourite — mustard fried chicken.

The first location in Edmonton is at 10704 – 124th Street NW, but the highly anticipated downtown spot just opened up at 10184 104th Street.

Back in June in an Instagram post, Northern Chicken described how close it came to shutting down completely, so having not one but two places is very exciting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Northern Chicken (@northchickenyeg)

“At times we thought we were going to lose our business, were vocal about it, and we cannot thank you enough for the support you’ve shown us in living to see another day,” read that Instagram post.

It looks like the passionate customers were loud enough to attract local investors to help keep the doors open and continue to serve outstanding food.

Now, the team thanks all of its customers in a new post, for “all your continued support and love as we get our second spot off the ground!”

The menu highlights here are southern classics with a modern twist.

Classic fried chicken sandwiches are available, but so are items like the Donair Fried Chicken Sandwich, BLT Fried Chicken Sandwich, and Dorito Mac and Cheese, to name a few.

Northern Chicken

Address: 10184 104th Street, Edmonton

