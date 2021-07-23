6 things to do in Edmonton this weekend: July 23 to 25

The weekend is upon us, so why not head out and check out some events going on in Edmonton for the weekend of July 23 to 25.

Here are six events to check out in Edmonton from July 23 to 25.

What: This downtown food fest is back for the first time since the pandemic. Taste of Edmonton has various food trucks and restaurants. Check out the best cheap eats of the festival while you are at it.

When: July 22, 2021, to August 1, 2021

Time: Friday to Sunday from 11 am to 11 pm

Where: Churchill Square (100 Street and 102 A Avenue)

Cost: Tickets for Taste of Edmonton can be found here.

What: A vibrant downtown summer market, Al Fresco on 4th, is filled with extended patios, various food trucks, and retail vendors.

When: Now until September 18, 2021

Time: Saturdays from 10 am to 3 pm

Where: 104 Street NW, Downtown, Edmonton

Cost: Free

What: Rides, games, food and entertainment, the Summer Fun Midway is a treat for all ages. This outdoor experience is bringing your favourite rides, like the Polar Express and the Zipper.

When: July 23 to August 1

Time: Friday starting at 1 pm, Saturdays & Sundays starting at 12 pm

Where: 7515 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: $0-$38, purchase online

What: Back for its second year, the Grindstone Comedy Festival is bringing laughter back with the help of some of Canada’s top comedians, sketch groups and improvisers.

When: July 21 to July 25

Time: Various times from Wednesday to Sunday

Where: The Grindstone Comedy Theatre & Bistro (10019 81 Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Cost: $16.93 – $22.23, purchase online

What: Celebrating its first anniversary, the Black-Owned Market (BOM) Edmonton celebrates and promotes Black-owned businesses, entrepreneurs & creatives in the city.

When: July 24

Time: Saturday, 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Victoria School (10210 108 Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Cost: Free

What: The immersive digital art exhibition touring around the world has landed at the Edmonton EXPO Centre. Experience Van Gogh’s masterpieces in a stunning new way.

When: Now until September 5

Time: Monday to Wednesday 10 am to 10 pm, Thursday to Saturday 9 am to 11 pm, Sunday 9 am to 9 pm

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre, 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: $36.85-$41.61, purchase online