6 things to do in Edmonton this weekend: July 23 to 25
The weekend is upon us, so why not head out and check out some events going on in Edmonton for the weekend of July 23 to 25.
Here are six events to check out in Edmonton from July 23 to 25.
Taste of Edmonton
What: This downtown food fest is back for the first time since the pandemic. Taste of Edmonton has various food trucks and restaurants. Check out the best cheap eats of the festival while you are at it.
When: July 22, 2021, to August 1, 2021
Time: Friday to Sunday from 11 am to 11 pm
Where: Churchill Square (100 Street and 102 A Avenue)
Cost: Tickets for Taste of Edmonton can be found here.
Al Fresco on 4th
View this post on Instagram
What: A vibrant downtown summer market, Al Fresco on 4th, is filled with extended patios, various food trucks, and retail vendors.
When: Now until September 18, 2021
Time: Saturdays from 10 am to 3 pm
Where: 104 Street NW, Downtown, Edmonton
Cost: Free
Summer Fun Midway
What: Rides, games, food and entertainment, the Summer Fun Midway is a treat for all ages. This outdoor experience is bringing your favourite rides, like the Polar Express and the Zipper.
When: July 23 to August 1
Time: Friday starting at 1 pm, Saturdays & Sundays starting at 12 pm
Where: 7515 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton
Cost: $0-$38, purchase online
Grindstone Comedy Festival
What: Back for its second year, the Grindstone Comedy Festival is bringing laughter back with the help of some of Canada’s top comedians, sketch groups and improvisers.
When: July 21 to July 25
Time: Various times from Wednesday to Sunday
Where: The Grindstone Comedy Theatre & Bistro (10019 81 Avenue NW, Edmonton)
Cost: $16.93 – $22.23, purchase online
Black-Owned Market (BOM) Edmonton
What: Celebrating its first anniversary, the Black-Owned Market (BOM) Edmonton celebrates and promotes Black-owned businesses, entrepreneurs & creatives in the city.
When: July 24
Time: Saturday, 11 am to 5 pm
Where: Victoria School (10210 108 Avenue NW, Edmonton)
Cost: Free
Imagine Van Gogh
View this post on Instagram
What: The immersive digital art exhibition touring around the world has landed at the Edmonton EXPO Centre. Experience Van Gogh’s masterpieces in a stunning new way.
When: Now until September 5
Time: Monday to Wednesday 10 am to 10 pm, Thursday to Saturday 9 am to 11 pm, Sunday 9 am to 9 pm
Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre, 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton
Cost: $36.85-$41.61, purchase online