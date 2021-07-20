Best cheap eats at Taste of Edmonton 2021
Ready to get the most bang for your buck? Taste of Edmonton is back this week, and we have rounded up the best cheap eats for this year.
The annual event, the largest outdoor food festival in Canada, attracts more than 350,000 people every year.
- See also:
For 2021, the Edmonton event will be held downtown at Churchill Square.
Each vendor takes sets their prices with how many tickets it costs for each item. The lowest cost for some items is two tickets, so we have rounded up all the spots at Taste of Edmonton 2021 that has items that cost just two tickets.
Tickets can only be purchased in sheets of 40, working out to be about $1.50 per ticket. After July 21, the cost of a sheet of 40 tickets goes up by $10 to $69.50.
A Bite of Brazil
Cuisine: Brazilian
What two tickets will get you: Chicken Fritter
Booth Number: 15
Afghan Foods
Cuisine: Afghani
What two tickets will get you: Kabuli Pulao, Basmati rice mixed with raisins and carrots topped with Khoresht Gheimeh.
Booth Number: 38
Baba’s Bistro By Ukrainian Youth Unity Complex
Cuisine: Ukrainian
What two tickets will get you: Nalysnyky, cottage cheese filled savoury crepes.
Booth Number: 1
Blue Willow Restaurant
Cuisine: Chinese
What two tickets will get you: Chow Mein, special chow mein or their vegetarian chow mein.
Booth Number: 2
Canadian Icehouse
Cuisine: Canadian
What two tickets will get you: Nitro Ice Cream
Booth Number: 3
Cinnaholic
Cuisine: Canadian
What two tickets will get you: Mini Cookie Dough Shot, with vanilla frosting and chocolate chips.
Booth Number: 45
Coast Lunch Box
Cuisine: Canadian
What two tickets will get you: Chipotle Spiced Tater Tots, with spicy aioli with pico.
Booth Number: J
Curry N Hurry
Cuisine: Indian
What two tickets will get you: Samosa.
Booth Number: G
Fantasia Caffe & Catering
Cuisine: Italian
What two tickets will get you: Bomboloni Caramelle, Italian caramel filled doughnut.
Booth Number: 24
German Canadian Cultural Association
Cuisine: Canadian/German
What two tickets will get you: Black Forrest Cake.
Booth Number: 9
Hoang Long Casual Fare
Cuisine: Vietnamese
What two tickets will get you: Coconut Macaroon.
Booth Number: 43
Hoang Long Rice & Noodle Shop
Cuisine: Vietnamese
What two tickets will get you: Vietnamese Crepe with Curry Sauce.
Booth Number: 44
Hong Kong Bakery
Cuisine: Chinese
What two tickets will get you: Wafer Roll.
Booth Number: 25
IRIE Foods XPress
Cuisine: Jamaican
What two tickets will get you: Jamaican Coconut Tart.
Booth Number: A
Italian Bakery Edmonton
Cuisine: Italian
What two tickets will get you: Chocolate Donut.
Booth Number: 42
Japanese Village
Cuisine: Japanese
What two tickets will get you: Bean Sprout Salad.
Booth Number: 8
Joanne’s BBQ House
Cuisine: Filipino
What two tickets will get you: Dynamite Cheese Stick.
Booth Number: K
Khazana
Cuisine: Indian
What two tickets will get you: Hot Gulab Jamun and Mango Lassi.
Booth Number: 5
Koutouki It’s All Greek To Me
Cuisine: Greek
What two tickets will get you: Tzatziki With Pita.
Booth Number: 31
L’Espresso Café
Cuisine: Canadian
What two tickets will get you: Baklava.
Booth Number: 39
Live Bowl’d
Cuisine: Canadian
What two tickets will get you: Nutty For You – Acai Bowl.
Booth Number: 1
Miss Saigon Vietnamese Noodle House
Cuisine: Vietnamese
What two tickets will get you: Salad Roll.
Booth Number: 22
Native Delights
Cuisine: Indigenous
What two tickets will get you: Bison Pemmican Bites, flaboured with blueberry/saskatoon.
Booth Number: E
New Orleans Shaved Ice
Cuisine: Canadian
What two tickets will get you: Frozen Banana Dipped In Chocolate.
Booth Number: 29
North Fork Event Catering
Cuisine: Canadian
What two tickets will get you: Potato Crisps with Sriracha Dill Dip.
Booth Number: 32
Our Truck Is Your Truck
Cuisine: Canadian
What two tickets will get you: Potato Skins.
Booth Number: D
Padmanadi Vegetarian Restaurant
Cuisine: Indonesian
What two tickets will get you: Vegan Chocolate Mousse.
Booth Number: 23
Panda Hut Express
Cuisine: Chinese
What two tickets will get you: Crab & Creamcheese Wonton.
Booth Number: 21
Pi Kanté
Cuisine: Mexican
What two tickets will get you: Tres Leches Cake.
Booth Number: 10
Quick Meal Mediterranean Food
Cuisine: Turkish
What two tickets will get you: Dolma.
Booth Number: H
Sir Winston’s Fish & Chips
Cuisine: United Kingdom
What two tickets will get you: Mushy Peas.
Booth Number: L
Smac & Cheese
Cuisine: Canadian
What two tickets will get you: Mac & Cheese Bites.
Booth Number: 6
Smokehouse BBQ
Cuisine: American
What two tickets will get you: Mississippi Mud Pie
Booth Number: C
Snickerdoodle’s
Cuisine: American
What two tickets will get you: Snickerdoodle Shortbread.
Booth Number: B
SOHO Catering
Cuisine: Afghani
What two tickets will get you: Pita Chips, served with sliced olives, pickles and a side of hummus.
Booth Number: 11
The 3 Amigos Authentic Mexican Cuisine
Cuisine: Mexican
What two tickets will get you: Amigo Churro.
Booth Number: 37
The Banquet Drinkery
Cuisine: Canadian
What two tickets will get you: Gyoza.
Booth Number: 14
The Canadian Brewhouse
Cuisine: Canadian/Pub Grub
What two tickets will get you: Tempura Cauliflower or Face Off Fried Pickles.
Booth Number: 4
The Cheesecake Cafe
Cuisine: Canadian
What two tickets will get you: German Chocolate Cake or Vegan Cheesecake.
Booth Number: M
The Hat
Cuisine: Canadian
What two tickets will get you: Sausage Bites.
Booth Number: 13
The Hat On Wheels
Cuisine: Canadian
What two tickets will get you: Nanaimo Bars.
Booth Number: F
The Lingnan
Cuisine: Chinese
What two tickets will get you: Chinese Mini Donuts.
Booth Number: 35
Tokyo Noodle Shop
Cuisine: Japanese
What two tickets will get you: Takoyaki.
Booth Number: 40
Taste of Edmonton
When: July 22, 2021, to August 1, 2021
Where: Churchill Square (100 Street and 102 A Avenue)
Tickets: Tickets for Taste of Edmonton can be found here.