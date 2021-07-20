Ready to get the most bang for your buck? Taste of Edmonton is back this week, and we have rounded up the best cheap eats for this year.

The annual event, the largest outdoor food festival in Canada, attracts more than 350,000 people every year.

For 2021, the Edmonton event will be held downtown at Churchill Square.

Each vendor takes sets their prices with how many tickets it costs for each item. The lowest cost for some items is two tickets, so we have rounded up all the spots at Taste of Edmonton 2021 that has items that cost just two tickets.

Tickets can only be purchased in sheets of 40, working out to be about $1.50 per ticket. After July 21, the cost of a sheet of 40 tickets goes up by $10 to $69.50.

Cuisine: Brazilian

What two tickets will get you: Chicken Fritter

Booth Number: 15

Cuisine: Afghani

What two tickets will get you: Kabuli Pulao, Basmati rice mixed with raisins and carrots topped with Khoresht Gheimeh.

Booth Number: 38

Cuisine: Ukrainian

What two tickets will get you: Nalysnyky, cottage cheese filled savoury crepes.

Booth Number: 1

Cuisine: Chinese

What two tickets will get you: Chow Mein, special chow mein or their vegetarian chow mein.

Booth Number: 2

Cuisine: Canadian

What two tickets will get you: Nitro Ice Cream

Booth Number: 3

Cuisine: Canadian

What two tickets will get you: Mini Cookie Dough Shot, with vanilla frosting and chocolate chips.

Booth Number: 45

Cuisine: Canadian

What two tickets will get you: Chipotle Spiced Tater Tots, with spicy aioli with pico.

Booth Number: J

Curry N Hurry

Cuisine: Indian

What two tickets will get you: Samosa.

Booth Number: G

Cuisine: Italian

What two tickets will get you: Bomboloni Caramelle, Italian caramel filled doughnut.

Booth Number: 24

Cuisine: Canadian/German

What two tickets will get you: Black Forrest Cake.

Booth Number: 9

Cuisine: Vietnamese

What two tickets will get you: Coconut Macaroon.

Booth Number: 43

Cuisine: Vietnamese

What two tickets will get you: Vietnamese Crepe with Curry Sauce.

Booth Number: 44

Hong Kong Bakery

Cuisine: Chinese

What two tickets will get you: Wafer Roll.

Booth Number: 25

Cuisine: Jamaican

What two tickets will get you: Jamaican Coconut Tart.

Booth Number: A

Cuisine: Italian

What two tickets will get you: Chocolate Donut.

Booth Number: 42

Cuisine: Japanese

What two tickets will get you: Bean Sprout Salad.

Booth Number: 8

Cuisine: Filipino

What two tickets will get you: Dynamite Cheese Stick.

Booth Number: K

Cuisine: Indian

What two tickets will get you: Hot Gulab Jamun and Mango Lassi.

Booth Number: 5

Cuisine: Greek

What two tickets will get you: Tzatziki With Pita.

Booth Number: 31

Cuisine: Canadian

What two tickets will get you: Baklava.

Booth Number: 39

Cuisine: Canadian

What two tickets will get you: Nutty For You – Acai Bowl.

Booth Number: 1

Cuisine: Vietnamese

What two tickets will get you: Salad Roll.

Booth Number: 22

Cuisine: Indigenous

What two tickets will get you: Bison Pemmican Bites, flaboured with blueberry/saskatoon.

Booth Number: E

New Orleans Shaved Ice

Cuisine: Canadian

What two tickets will get you: Frozen Banana Dipped In Chocolate.

Booth Number: 29

Cuisine: Canadian

What two tickets will get you: Potato Crisps with Sriracha Dill Dip.

Booth Number: 32

Our Truck Is Your Truck

Cuisine: Canadian

What two tickets will get you: Potato Skins.

Booth Number: D

Cuisine: Indonesian

What two tickets will get you: Vegan Chocolate Mousse.

Booth Number: 23

Cuisine: Chinese

What two tickets will get you: Crab & Creamcheese Wonton.

Booth Number: 21

Pi Kanté

Cuisine: Mexican

What two tickets will get you: Tres Leches Cake.

Booth Number: 10

Quick Meal Mediterranean Food

Cuisine: Turkish

What two tickets will get you: Dolma.

Booth Number: H

Cuisine: United Kingdom

What two tickets will get you: Mushy Peas.

Booth Number: L

Smac & Cheese

Cuisine: Canadian

What two tickets will get you: Mac & Cheese Bites.

Booth Number: 6

Cuisine: American

What two tickets will get you: Mississippi Mud Pie

Booth Number: C

Snickerdoodle’s

Cuisine: American

What two tickets will get you: Snickerdoodle Shortbread.

Booth Number: B

SOHO Catering

Cuisine: Afghani

What two tickets will get you: Pita Chips, served with sliced olives, pickles and a side of hummus.

Booth Number: 11

Cuisine: Mexican

What two tickets will get you: Amigo Churro.

Booth Number: 37

Cuisine: Canadian

What two tickets will get you: Gyoza.

Booth Number: 14

Cuisine: Canadian/Pub Grub

What two tickets will get you: Tempura Cauliflower or Face Off Fried Pickles.

Booth Number: 4

Cuisine: Canadian

What two tickets will get you: German Chocolate Cake or Vegan Cheesecake.

Booth Number: M

The Hat

Cuisine: Canadian

What two tickets will get you: Sausage Bites.

Booth Number: 13

The Hat On Wheels

Cuisine: Canadian

What two tickets will get you: Nanaimo Bars.

Booth Number: F

Cuisine: Chinese

What two tickets will get you: Chinese Mini Donuts.

Booth Number: 35

Cuisine: Japanese

What two tickets will get you: Takoyaki.

Booth Number: 40

When: July 22, 2021, to August 1, 2021

Where: Churchill Square (100 Street and 102 A Avenue)

Tickets: Tickets for Taste of Edmonton can be found here.