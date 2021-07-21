Looking for a good pint? We can help quench your thirst, rounding up the best craft breweries outside Edmonton to try at least once.

From Canmore to Lacombe and Spruce Grove, these craft breweries are some of the best and worth the stop, or drive, to get to.

Calling Ponoka home, the Siding 14 Brewing Company name is a nod to western Canada’s railway heritage. Try their Raspberry Seltzer, Dayliner or the Dark Territory: Wee Engine Wee Heavy if you are feeling in the mood for a darker beer with caramel and toffee aromas.

Address: 3520-67 Street, Ponoka

Phone: 403-783-4001

A must-stop after visiting the cute historic downtown core of Lacombe, Blindman Brewing has become a central Alberta brewery staple since its inception in 2014. Their taproom and patio are very spacious, making it the perfect location to hang out and enjoy a cold one.

Address: Bay F, 3413 53 Avenue, Lacombe

Phone: 403-786-2337

Specializing in both craft beer and craft cocktails, Hawk Tail Brewery in Rimbey offers it all, from clean, crisp lagers, malty ales, dark creamy stouts, and tart refreshing kettle sours.

Address: 6311 52nd Street, Rimbey

Phone: 403-843-3034

Lakeland Brewing Company in St. Paul has its hands in the perfect small-batch craft beer. With eight rotating taps, it’s an ideal spot to get a little fresher after taking in the town’s UFO Landing Pad.

Address: 4227 50 Avenue, St. Paul

Phone: 780-614-9466

Claiming the title as Sturgeon County’s first craft brewery, the Sturgeon Brewing Company is nestled in downtown Morinville. Head in and check out what’s on tap; combine Cream and What I’m All Astout are treats.

Address: 9918 100 Street #101a, Morinville

Phone: 780-939-4389

Extremely proud of their beer being crafted with local ingredients, Talking Dog Brewing in Spruce Grove combines good beer with often fun dog-themed names. Try their Chase Your Tail Nut Brown Ale or the Zoomies Espresso Stout.

Address: 10 Westwind Drive #216, Spruce Grove

Phone: 780-571-4220

Crafted in Camrose, Norsemen Taproom Bar & Brewery is located in the quaint Norsemen Inn Hotel. Have some brews and stay the night, perhaps? Each brew is produced in small batches to ensure freshness, and every beer is cold-aged for a minimum of three weeks. It seems like they know how to make the perfect beer, so give em’ a try.

Address: 6505 48th Avenue, Camrose

Phone: 780-672-9171

Duking it out in Camrose, too (not really, just friendly competition) is Battle Rivery Brewery. If you are interested in how they make their brews, you can call ahead and schedule a tour. If not, walk right in and enjoy their delicious drinks. We highly recommend the Jamboree Cream Ale.

Address: 4720A 37 Street, Camrose

Phone: 780-781-3715

