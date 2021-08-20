11 things to do in Edmonton this weekend: August 20 to 22
Hooray, we have made it through another week. Let loose a little and explore the city with these 11 things to do in Edmonton this weekend: August 20 to 22.
Have a drink (or a few) while exploring the Edmonton Valley Zoo, or take in some of the best triathletes in a world-class race. Regardless of what you fancy, these events are sure to entertain.
The Alberta International Air Show
What: Take in some dazzling civilian and military aircraft displays during the Alberta International Air Show at Villeneuve Airport. Highlights include the
When: August 21 to 22, 2021
Where: Villeneuve Airport
Cost: $25 to $180; tickets can be purchased here.
2021 Edmonton World Triathlon Championship Finals
What: Cheer on the world’s best triathletes, including two Tokyo Olympic gold medallists, as they compete at the Edmonton World Triathlon Championship Finals at Hawrelak Park. It’s a neat thing to do in Edmonton this weekend, that’s for sure!
When: Saturday, August 21
Where: Hawrelak Park (9330 Groat Road NW, Edmonton)
Cost: Free, capacity limited in the grandstand area. Can be purchased here.
Expedition: Dinosaur at TELUS World of Science
What: Travel back in time and walk among the largest creatures to ever call Earth their home in Expedition: Dinosaur. Step into the shoes of paleontologists and archeologists as you travel through time for the fun and excitement of fossil discovery.
When: Now until October 11, 2021
Where: TELUS World of Science (1211 142 Street NW, Edmonton)
Cost: $15.45- $19.95. Tickets can be purchased here.
Edmonton Corn Maze
What: Get a little lost and have lots of fun at the same time. The Edmonton Corn Maze has a revamped structure for the season, so get out there and enjoy it. Check out the sunflowers while you are there too. It’s a perfect event for an August day.
When: July 27 until October 16
Time: Monday to Saturday: 10 am to 8 pm, Sunday 1 to 5 pm
Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove
Cost: Purchase tickets online or in-person
Edmonton Fringe Festival
What: Take in some live or online performances during the final days of the Edmonton Fringe Festival. A total of 11 indoor theatre venues are putting on live shows alongside digital programming and ticketed outdoor entertainment in ATB Park.
When: August 12, 2021, to August 22, 2021
Where: ATB Financial Arts Barns (10330 84 Avenue), ATB (McIntyre) Park and online on FringeTV
Cost: Tickets can be found here.
Together Again: Outdoor Concert Series
What: Bringing live music back to Edmonton, the Together Again: Outdoor Concert Series offers three seperate nights of concerts. Friday night features The Sheepdogs and Default, Saturday brings Blue Rodeo and Alan Doyle to the stage, and on Sunday, Dean Brody and The Road Hammers play for the crowd.
When: August 20 to August 22
Where: Edmonton Exhibition Lands
Cost: $59- $129; tickets can be found here.
Drag Race Canada’s BOA at Evolution Wonderlounge
What: Fans of Canada’s Drag Race, prepare yourselves. BOA is in town this Friday. Taking the stage at Evolution Wonderlounge, grab your tickets for what will be one heck of a show.
When: August 20, 2021, at 8:30 pm
Where: Evolution Wonderlounge ( 10220 103 Street NW Edmonton)
Cost: $16.52- $32.04; tickets can be found here.
Zoobrew
What: Enjoy a walk around the zoo and learn about the animals, while sipping on craft beer, spirits or wine. It’s a unique evening at the Edmonton Valley Zoo and certainly, one that can’t be missed.
When: August 20, 2021, from 5 pm to 11 pm
Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo (13315 Buena Vista Road, Edmonton)
Cost: $26.35; tickets can be found here.
Puppy Pop-In
What: Got a new puppy and looking to socialize with other youngsters? This event is perfect for you. Puppy pop-in is a one-hour-long social playtime for puppies aged 2-6 months in a safe environment carefully monitored by an EHS trainer.
When: August 21 from 3:15 – 4:15 pm and August 22 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.
Where: Edmonton Humane Society (13620 163 Street NW, Edmonton)
Cost: $14.63; tickets can be found here.
Imagine Van Gogh
What: The immersive digital art exhibition touring around the world has landed at the Edmonton EXPO Centre. Experience Van Gogh’s masterpieces in a stunning new way.
When: Now until September 26
Time: Monday to Wednesday 10 am to 10 pm, Thursday to Saturday 9 am to 11 pm, Sunday 9 am to 9 pm
Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre, 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton
Cost: $36.85-$41.61, purchase online
Al Fresco on 4th
What: A vibrant downtown summer market, Al Fresco on 4th, is filled with extended patios, various food trucks, and retail vendors.
When: Now until September 18, 2021
Time: Saturdays from 10 am to 3 pm
Where: 104 Street NW, Downtown, Edmonton
Cost: Free