Hooray, we have made it through another week. Let loose a little and explore the city with these 11 things to do in Edmonton this weekend: August 20 to 22.

Have a drink (or a few) while exploring the Edmonton Valley Zoo, or take in some of the best triathletes in a world-class race. Regardless of what you fancy, these events are sure to entertain.

What: Take in some dazzling civilian and military aircraft displays during the Alberta International Air Show at Villeneuve Airport. Highlights include the ANG UH-60 Blackhawk, USAF A-10 Thunderbolt II demo and Mrazek Airshows.

When: August 21 to 22, 2021

Where: Villeneuve Airport

Cost: $25 to $180; tickets can be purchased here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World Triathlon Edmonton (@wts_edmonton)

What: Cheer on the world’s best triathletes, including two Tokyo Olympic gold medallists, as they compete at the Edmonton World Triathlon Championship Finals at Hawrelak Park. It’s a neat thing to do in Edmonton this weekend, that’s for sure!

When: Saturday, August 21

Where: Hawrelak Park (9330 Groat Road NW, Edmonton)

Cost: Free, capacity limited in the grandstand area. Can be purchased here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS World of Science Edm (@twosedm)

What: Travel back in time and walk among the largest creatures to ever call Earth their home in Expedition: Dinosaur. Step into the shoes of paleontologists and archeologists as you travel through time for the fun and excitement of fossil discovery.

When: Now until October 11, 2021

Where: TELUS World of Science (1211 142 Street NW, Edmonton)

Cost: $15.45- $19.95. Tickets can be purchased here.

What: Get a little lost and have lots of fun at the same time. The Edmonton Corn Maze has a revamped structure for the season, so get out there and enjoy it. Check out the sunflowers while you are there too. It’s a perfect event for an August day.

When: July 27 until October 16

Time: Monday to Saturday: 10 am to 8 pm, Sunday 1 to 5 pm

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Cost: Purchase tickets online or in-person

What: Take in some live or online performances during the final days of the Edmonton Fringe Festival. A total of 11 indoor theatre venues are putting on live shows alongside digital programming and ticketed outdoor entertainment in ATB Park.

When: August 12, 2021, to August 22, 2021

Where: ATB Financial Arts Barns (10330 84 Avenue), ATB (McIntyre) Park and online on FringeTV

Cost: Tickets can be found here.

What: Bringing live music back to Edmonton, the Together Again: Outdoor Concert Series offers three seperate nights of concerts. Friday night features The Sheepdogs and Default, Saturday brings Blue Rodeo and Alan Doyle to the stage, and on Sunday, Dean Brody and The Road Hammers play for the crowd.

When: August 20 to August 22

Where: Edmonton Exhibition Lands

Cost: $59- $129; tickets can be found here.

What: Fans of Canada’s Drag Race, prepare yourselves. BOA is in town this Friday. Taking the stage at Evolution Wonderlounge, grab your tickets for what will be one heck of a show.

When: August 20, 2021, at 8:30 pm

Where: Evolution Wonderlounge ( 10220 103 Street NW Edmonton)

Cost: $16.52- $32.04; tickets can be found here.

What: Enjoy a walk around the zoo and learn about the animals, while sipping on craft beer, spirits or wine. It’s a unique evening at the Edmonton Valley Zoo and certainly, one that can’t be missed.

When: August 20, 2021, from 5 pm to 11 pm

Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo (13315 Buena Vista Road, Edmonton)

Cost: $26.35; tickets can be found here.

What: Got a new puppy and looking to socialize with other youngsters? This event is perfect for you. Puppy pop-in is a one-hour-long social playtime for puppies aged 2-6 months in a safe environment carefully monitored by an EHS trainer.

When: August 21 from 3:15 – 4:15 pm and August 22 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Where: Edmonton Humane Society (13620 163 Street NW, Edmonton)

Cost: $14.63; tickets can be found here.

What: The immersive digital art exhibition touring around the world has landed at the Edmonton EXPO Centre. Experience Van Gogh’s masterpieces in a stunning new way.

When: Now until September 26

Time: Monday to Wednesday 10 am to 10 pm, Thursday to Saturday 9 am to 11 pm, Sunday 9 am to 9 pm

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre, 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: $36.85-$41.61, purchase online

What: A vibrant downtown summer market, Al Fresco on 4th, is filled with extended patios, various food trucks, and retail vendors.

When: Now until September 18, 2021

Time: Saturdays from 10 am to 3 pm

Where: 104 Street NW, Downtown, Edmonton

Cost: Free