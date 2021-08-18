Feeling a little bleh about your Instagram content lately? Don’t worry, we have rounded up 9 Instagram-worthy spots in Edmonton you need on your feed.

Here are a few suggestions for where you can go in YEG to make that feed look fabulous.

Walterdale Hill

Boasting what many consider one of the best views in Edmonton, a set up on Walterdale Hill offers a backdrop featuring the Walterdale Bridge, the North Saskatchewan River and the downtown skyline. What’s not to love about that? It’s totally on of the most Instagram-worthy spots in Edmonton you need on your feed.

Stunning inside and out, the Muttart Conservatory is great for an architecture shot with the glass pyramids behind you, or go right in and pose in four different plant landscapes, from lush tropical environments to the dry heat of the desert.

A bit of a controversial art installment in the city but beautiful nonetheless, the Talus Dome is nestled near the Quesnell Bridge and Fox Drive. Made up of nearly 1,000 handcrafted stainless steel spheres forming an abstract talus shape, the sculpture reflects the sky, weather and the river of cars that pass by it.

Wolf Willow Stairs

Offering a picturesque view of Edmonton’s river valley, the Wolf Willow Stairs are secluded and the perfect spot to sit down and get a stunning Instagram shot of the North Saskatchewan River and forests surrounding it. The staircase itself is a workout too, so if you want to get some cardio in after you get that photo, go for it!

A dazzling display in the downtown core, the Neon Sign Museum makes for a lovely, warm Instagram photo. It’s somehow a combination of classic and modern all at the same time, and will have your followers asking where you got that shot.

The Alberta Legislature

A classic spot for many graduating high school students in Edmonton, the Alberta Legislature building and surrounding grounds offers a perfect backdrop of beautiful architecture and natural beauty. Take some photos on the grassy hills, by the building itself and maybe even splashing around in its many wading pools and fountains.

A European touch in Edmonton, Manchester Sqaure in the Queen Mary Park area is like taking a trip to a street across the pond, minus all the flying. It’s a unique block that is a perfect street backdrop for that insta shot. It’s vibrant and bold, and is certainly an Instagram-worthy spot in Edmonton you need on your feed.

The Fairmont Macdonald Patio + Garden

A gem of downtown Edmonton, the Fairmont MacDonald’s patio and garden is a perfect fit for a relaxing, summery photo. The views of the river valley offered from the patio is a great match too.

Crawford Block Mural

It’s one of the most recognizable murals out of the many around Old Strathcona, the Crawford Block Mural is a great way to lighten up your Instagram feed with a splash of colour and a very unique look. This large-scale mural was painted by world-renowned artist Okuda San Migue, so if you are looking for a one of a kind photo, this is it.