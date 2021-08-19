This Alberta dog with a unique face has nearly 600K Instagram followers

With his unique features and adorable presence, an Alberta dog living in Innisfail has amassed nearly 600K Instagram followers. Woof!

His online recognition has even brought the music industry knocking on his dog house, with DJ superstar Kygo’s record label requesting he appear in a new promotion for a new song.

So who is this dog, you ask? Brodie is a two-year-old German Shepherd Border Collie mix who received facial injuries when he was just 13 days old.

“His mother bit him on the head. She crushed his skull, they thought he would be fine, and as he got older, everything started to twist and fuse together,” said Amanda Richter, who adopted Brodie when he was seven months old.

“They don’t really know why she did that; they just heard the yelp. They think it could have been food aggression and also stress,” said Richter. Brodie’s mom was a young stray who gave birth at Old MacDonald Kennels just outside of Ponoka.

Richter welcomed Brodie to her home in the fall of 2019 and started posting him on Instagram to show his progress in adjusting to a new life.

“I posted some pics, didn’t think it was going to go anywhere,” said Richter. “His pictures from the start were gaining thousands of likes. Right around Christmas and January 2020, it really exploded.”

The pooch has been featured in news articles from as far away as Argentina and China. Brodie has since landed some high-profile brand deals with businesses like PetSmart, Pet Valu, Sketchers, and he has even been made into a plushie by one company.

Typically gaining tens of thousands of likes per post, Richter says Brodie is simply a smart, loveable dog that resonates with people.

“He looks different and has some challenges, but that doesn’t let it stop him. In his mind, he’s a regular dog, and I think that translates to people just cause they look a certain way it doesn’t mean they are unworthy,” said Richter.

“It just gives people hope, and he’s really cute, so that helps too.”

On his TikTok, Brodie landed a campaign to work with electronic music artist Kygo for a promotional video that highlights pet adoptions to the tune of his recent single “Love Me Now” featuring Zoe Wees.

“I looked up the record company and saw Britney Spears was signed to it, and I love her, so I was freaking out,” added Richter.

As of August 2021, Brodie has amassed nearly 750,000 followers across TikTok and Instagram.

Just look at him; who wouldn’t want that cute face on their timeline!