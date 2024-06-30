NewsTravel NewsCanada

Travellers outraged as WestJet cancels 832 flights due to strike

Jun 30 2024, 8:08 pm
@westjet/Instagram | @harding8080/X | @illcavi2000/X

WestJet has announced more flight cancellations due to the ongoing strike. By Tuesday, the beleaguered airline will have cancelled 832 flights.

The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA)’s decision to proceed with a strike beginning on the evening of Friday, June 28, led WestJet to abruptly cancel hundreds of flights over the busy Canada Day weekend.

Diederik Pen, president of WestJet Airlines and group chief operating officer, described the situation as “incredibly challenging.”

“Every flight cancellation we are forced to issue represents hundreds of guests who are being impacted by the continued reckless actions of this union,” he said. “In the face of immense adversity, our teams are working hard and delivering a safe and controlled operation.”

Online, people have lashed out at the union.

However, most of the anger appears to be directed at the airline as customers were left scrambling due to cancellations. Many customers claim that the WestJet app isn’t working, and others say they’ve been unable to get through to customer service.

One commenter stated, “Mechanics are the people keeping us safe after Boeing’s absolute disaster with their planes. How dare you refuse to compensate the people keeping us safe and forcing a strike over the holiday.”

Customers are urged to check the status of their flights and visit the Guest Updates page for more information.

Have you been affected by the WestJet flight cancellations? Share your experience by emailing trending@dailyhive.com.

With files from Kenneth Chan

