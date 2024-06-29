NewsTravel NewsCanada

Canada Day weekend travel chaos as WestJet cancels flights amid strike

Jun 29 2024, 6:15 pm
Canada Day weekend travel chaos as WestJet cancels flights amid strike


A last-minute strike that forced WestJet to cancel several flights has sparked chaos and confusion among customers travelling during the busy Canada Day long weekend.

The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA)’s decision to proceed with a strike beginning on the evening of Friday, June 28, led WestJet to abruptly cancel over 150 flights scheduled for Saturday and will impact around 20,000 travellers.

“The scale of this deliberate disruption is devastating, and AMFA must be held accountable for their reckless actions,” said Diederik Pen, president of WestJet Airlines and group chief operating officer, in a June 28 release.

“Without immediate intervention, significant disruption will unnecessarily harm tens of thousands of Canadians along with the entire economic ecosystem that depends on our critical air service.”

In a tweet, AMFA claimed that union members have received “unlawful threats” from the company.

“Your letter concludes with the threat directed at your workers that, in retaliation for the exercise of their right to withhold their services, they ‘may be disciplined up to and including termination…'” stated Bret Oestreich, national president of AMFA, in a letter shared on X.

Meanwhile, some travellers left in the lurch expressed frustration with unions.

Other customers directed their anger at WestJet over ruined travel plans.

One customer stated that they already had their boarding passes when they discovered their flight was cancelled.

One traveller stranded in Puerto Vallarta said he likely won’t be able to make it back to Saskatchewan to celebrate Canada Day.

And similar to others’ experience online, customers have been unable to get in touch with customer service.

People have been sharing their concern that their loved ones’ travel plans have been left in limbo.


Have you been affected by the WestJet flight cancellations? Share your experience by emailing trending@dailyhive.com.

With files from Kenneth Chan

