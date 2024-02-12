If you immigrated to make Canada your home, chances are you’ve already taken your Canadian citizenship test or are waiting to be eligible.

The test ordinarily comprises 20 varying questions about the rights and responsibilities of Canadian citizens and the history, geography, government, economy, laws, and symbols of the True North.

If you correctly answer at least 15 out of 20 questions, you pass the test. A score lower than 75% means you will have to try again.

Applicants usually prepare for the test using a special study guide from the Canadian government.

Last year, a poll from Leger found that less than a quarter of Canadians would pass the Canadian citizenship test. Honestly, that’s a pretty low number.

“In our survey, only 23% of Canadians answered at least seven of the random questions correctly, with 77% answering 6/10 or fewer questions correctly,” read Leger’s report.

The average score obtained by Canadians was 49%, but you need at least 75% correct answers to pass.

And that got us wondering — can you, our readers, pass the Canadian citizenship test? Let’s find out.

We created a sample test based on practice citizenship tests available online.

Best of luck! Let us know how you did in the comments.