WestJet Cyber Monday deals are here and you can get 50% off flights

If you want to save money on flights for next year’s travel plans, WestJet has a huge Cyber Monday sale that you should take advantage of.

The airline is offering 50% off on flights today only, so grab them quickly!

“Today only, get even deeper markdowns on the moments you’ll never forget,” reads the WestJet site.

“Save big on base fares to more than 100 destinations with a limited supply of discount codes.”

Using the discount code GZ7PLBQMP on WestJet, travellers can save 50% off select base fares to all destinations.

The WestJet discount code is available until supplies last or until 9:59 am MT (11:59 am EST/ 8:59 am PST).

To use the discount code, you must book a flight between November 20, 2023, and October 23, 2024.

Unfortunately, there are some blackout dates: December 19-23, 26-31, 2023, January 1-7, February 16-19, March 23-24, 29-31, April 1, May 17-20, June 30, July 1-5, August 1-6, September 30, and October 1-9, 2024

Hopefully, you’ll have more luck using this code than getting one for Taylor Swift’s Vancouver concerts.

If you’re looking for deals on hotels and flights, WestJet Vacations also offers reduced packages to some of your fave destinations.

Travellers can get up to $270 off a minimum seven-night stay with participating hotels:

• Hilton Playa del Carmen, an All-inclusive Resort

• Hyatt Zilara Cancun

• Wyndham Alltra Vallarta, All-Inclusive

So, where will you fly out next?