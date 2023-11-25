Canada’s capital is so done with the nickname “the city that fun forgot” — and it’s looking for the right person to revamp its image.

Ottawa might be known mostly for politics, so it’s not exactly a place that attracts partygoers. Canadian journalist Allan Fotheringham came up with the unflattering nickname (which, unfortunately, stuck), but now the un-fun city is ready to show its fun side.

In May 2023, the city of Ottawa approved the first-ever nightlife economy action plan. It was created to “develop and promote nightlife activities and experiences between 6 pm and 6 am, and to create a more vibrant, diverse, inclusive, viable, safe and well-managed nightlife across Ottawa.”

By creating a more happening nightlife, the city hopes to create jobs, attract investments, boost tourism, and foster “city brand building.”

As a result, Ottawa is looking for the right people to take charge by hiring a nightlife commission officer (or night mayor, nightlife commissioner, or night czar, according to The Wall Street Journal – the official title is yet to be determined).

The person will be in charge of the soon-to-be-created nightlife commissioner office, and staff will provide an update on the progress by the end of next year.

The goal is to “establish the framework for a nightlife commissioner office that will launch in 2024.”

The team will have to promote nightlife in different neighbourhoods and review city bylaws, policies, and services in order to support the nightlife economy.

If you have the experience and this sounds like the perfect job for you, make sure to keep an eye out because the city plans to fill the role next year.