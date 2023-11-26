One Canadian business owner is gaining attention online for sharing a Black Friday post that’s unlike many others.

In an Instagram post, Melody Lim, 27, founder and CEO of Vancouver-based candle company Mala the Brand, shared an honest letter explaining the current realities of being a business owner.

The company, known for its eco-friendly coconut and soy scented candles, is offering major discounts of up to 60% and in the letter, Lim explains why.

“To be real with you… business has been really, really hard lately,” she stated and explained that the rising costs of raw materials, shipping, and overhead have put them in “a really tight financial position.”

While Mala the Brand candles can be found in stores like Indigo, Chapters, Whole Foods, and Linen Chest, Lim stated that “it can look like things are going great on the outside on social media.”

She told Daily Hive in an email that Black Friday is typically the largest shopping weekend during the holidays, so she felt the need to write the letter.

“I thought it [was] important to be vocal both to myself and others to try to shop locally and support small creators where possible,” she stated. “Voting with our dollars has never been more important than now – and it also just feels good to support independent businesses who love and hone their craft, as well as knowing where your hard-earned dollars are going.”

As for the deep discounts, she said, “If we’ve been feeling strapped, I could only imagine that some of our customers may also be feeling similarly this season.”

By offering their candles at a “more accessible price,” Lim explained that she hopes it encourages others to try their candles.

“Our hope is that people will be able to gift it to their friends, family, and co-workers and that they’ll fall in love with our products and want to come back in the future,” she said.

One commenter wrote, “Wasn’t planning on purchasing candles but with this level of transparency and vulnerability — I’m here for this!”

“Your transparency is everything,” stated another. “Running a business is just a series of one hard decision after another.”

After posting her letter, Lim said they were flooded with messages and emails from small businesses that are also struggling.

“I didn’t expect to get so much support from our community and messages from other businesses in the same boat,” she said. “I am grateful to be surrounded by such kindness; to see everyone rally together makes me feel positive and hopeful for the future.”

Mala the Brand has an ongoing BOGO at 50% deal that expires on Monday at midnight. Check here for details.