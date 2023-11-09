FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
There are a lot of disappointed Taylor Swift fans around Metro Vancouver tonight after being waitlisted by Ticketmaster.
On Wednesday afternoon, Ticketmaster started sending out presale codes for the first show in Vancouver to randomly selected fans with authenticated registrations.
A few of the lucky ones received a unique code that allows them to enter the sale, however registration doesn’t guarantee everyone tickets.
And a quick glance at social media shows a lot of fans did not get the email they were hoping for.
Yeah, I’m not the least bit surprised. 😒 waitlisted.
Taylor Swift Vancouver 👎🏼 pic.twitter.com/howyqcCi8N
— Ashley (@ashleyraea1994) November 9, 2023
My toxic trait is that I joined a lottery to try to give a billionaire hundreds of dollars but then I complain about the cost of green leaf lettuce.
Did you hit on the T-Swift ticket lottery? You can rub it in tonight at Personas for Smarty Pints Trivia. 7PM at the Grand Villa. pic.twitter.com/pBF9Mvv8vh
— Justin & Jeremy Trivia (@DoubleJTrivia) November 9, 2023
Woof. Only 1/10 of our T Swift crew got a chance at tickets. We need to start treating Taylor Swift tickets like a home and not speculative investments.
— Jeremy Baker (@Jeremy_Baker) November 9, 2023
One person on Tiktok wasn’t quite sure why she was waitlisted, especially as she lives in the city where the concert will be taking place.
@janey.wilson beyond pissed off at this point #greenscreen #taylorswift #taylorswiftvancouver #taylorswifterastour #ticketmaster #verifiedfan #erastour #erastourtaylorswift #taylorswifttour #ticketmasterfail #help @Ticketmaster @Taylor Swift #vancouverbc #vancouver #swiftie #eratourtickets ♬ original sound – Janey Wilson
Not one of my 32 email addresses got an access code to buy a Taylor Swift Vancouver ticket. Sorry kid. Would you settle for Leanne Rimes??? pic.twitter.com/KdVdf3CHYq
— Benny the Streaming Jet🥊🤼♂️💣🤷♂️ (@benaskrenshair) November 9, 2023
Others hoped someone who did end up with a code would want to share if they weren’t planning to use.
Verified Fan Codes for Taylor Swift’s “THE ERAS TOUR” Vancouver, British Columbia (Canada) have been SENT OUT!
– 👀If you got selected and are not planning to use your code, please DM ME to help get tickets for other SWIFTIES who have not attended a show yet! 🫶🫶
— Sha 😄 (@ShaShaPlsStop) November 9, 2023
Well, at least it’ll be a good night for these folks.
I GOT PRESALE FOR VANCOUVER TAYLOR SWIFT CONCERT!!!!! GONNA USE TWO TICKETS FOR ME AND MY GIRL #TaylorSwiftErasTour
— Matt (@Mattmck0) November 9, 2023
@tegsfairley now we must fight the ticketmaster war🥳✨🪩 #taylorswift #vancouver #taylorsversion ♬ Into – The Eras Tour
If you didn’t get presale codes to the first show, don’t give up hope of seeing Taylor Swift in Vancouver just yet.
Fans who have been waitlisted for the first show might still have a chance to buy tickets again for the second and third shows, similar to what they did in Toronto in terms of handling each concert fairly separately.
The concert ticket sale times are as follows:
- Friday, December 6, 2024 – Sale begins at 11 am
- Saturday, December 7, 2024 – Sale begins at 1 pm
- Sunday, December 8, 2024 – Sale begins at 3 pm