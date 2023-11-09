EventsNewsConcerts

Sad Swifties: Many Vancouver Taylor Swift fans miss out on Ticketmaster presale code

DH Vancouver Staff
Nov 9 2023, 1:59 am
There are a lot of disappointed Taylor Swift fans around Metro Vancouver tonight after being waitlisted by Ticketmaster.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ticketmaster started sending out presale codes for the first show in Vancouver to randomly selected fans with authenticated registrations.

A few of the lucky ones received a unique code that allows them to enter the sale, however registration doesn’t guarantee everyone tickets.

And a quick glance at social media shows a lot of fans did not get the email they were hoping for.

One person on Tiktok wasn’t quite sure why she was waitlisted, especially as she lives in the city where the concert will be taking place.

Others hoped someone who did end up with a code would want to share if they weren’t planning to use.

Well, at least it’ll be a good night for these folks.

If you didn’t get presale codes to the first show, don’t give up hope of seeing Taylor Swift in Vancouver just yet.

Fans who have been waitlisted for the first show might still have a chance to buy tickets again for the second and third shows, similar to what they did in Toronto in terms of handling each concert fairly separately.

The concert ticket sale times are as follows:

  • Friday, December 6, 2024 – Sale begins at 11 am
  • Saturday, December 7, 2024 – Sale begins at 1 pm
  • Sunday, December 8, 2024 – Sale begins at 3 pm
