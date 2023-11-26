Some lottery draws come and go without a winner, but last night’s was not that kind of a draw. One lucky winner is now $1 million richer, while six people will split the second prize.

The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on Saturday, November 25, and there was a Gold Ball jackpot worth $42 million. And although no one won the top prize, there were still quite a few winners.

A lottery player in Atlantic Canada just won a White Ball prize worth $1 million after matching the winning numbers 85578606-04. According to Atlantic Lottery, that winning ticket was sold in the town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Lotto 6/49 Classic winning numbers are 05, 09, 18, 29, 39, 42, and bonus number 48. And while no one matched the winning numbers to claim the $5 million prize, no less than six people across Canada won the second prize after matching five of the six numbers and the bonus number.

According to PlayNow, the winning tickets were sold in the following locations:

1 in Delta, BC

1 in Western Canada

3 in Ontario

1 in Quebec.

These lottery players will soon be receiving a cheque for $46,527.50 each.

There were also 40 winners who won $25,000 each in the Guaranteed Prize Draw:

6 in BC

6 in Western Canada

20 in Ontario

5 in Quebec

3 in Atlantic Canada

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is scheduled to take place on Wednesday with a Gold Ball jackpot worth $44 million.