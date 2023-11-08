WestJet's new baggage and seat fees in effect and passengers could pay way more

Are you taking a flight this holiday season? Get ready to pay more to check your baggage and choose your seats if you’re flying through WestJet.

The airline says first, second, and excess bags, paid through an airport agent, will be an additional $10 as of November 7.

If you pre-pay, the first bag will be between $30 and $36.

If you pay at the self-serve kiosk instead, the first bag will be between $40 and $48.

If you pay at the airport check-in desk, that same bag will cost between $50 and $59.

If you have a second, third, and fourth checked bag, you could pay between $70 and $130 per bag under the new rules.

Who doesn’t have to pay? Travellers who booked a flight on or before November 6 can self-identify with an agent to avoid the additional $10 at the airport.

Those who aren’t able to self-serve check-in also won’t have to pay.

The airline stresses that travellers can avoid paying the fees by prepaying for checked baggage.

WestJet says that flyers with Econo or EconoFlex fares will also “now pay a fee for seat selection during check-in if they choose a Preferred or Emergency Exit row seat.”

But those with Standard seats remain with no additional charge.

“Preferred seats provide additional legroom and are located at the front of the economy cabin, allowing for a quicker exit upon arrival at your destination. Exit row seats provide additional legroom and provide guests with the opportunity to board earlier,” the airline said.

Travellers with Gold and Silver status will have to make some changes as well starting Tuesday.

They will be required to redeem their advance seat selection vouchers before they check in, or else will have to pay the fee.

“Platinum members will continue to be able to select Preferred and Exit Row seats for no charge at check-in and prior to check-in; however, their guest seat selection vouchers will need to be redeemed prior to check-in to secure a Preferred or Exit Row seat for no fee.”

Many took to social media following the announcement last week to condemn the airline for increasing fees.

“If you want to be airline industry heroes in these tough times, how about dropping paying for a seat, period. We pay enough for a flight. People are gouged in every sense now when flying,” one person wrote on X.