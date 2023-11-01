With Halloween in the rearview mirror, travellers have their sights set on the holidays. And WestJet is angering a lot of them.

On Tuesday, the airline announced it will increase existing bag and seat selection fees that will come into effect on November 7.

The airline says first, second, and excess bags, paid through an airport agent, will be an additional $10.

“Any guests with tickets purchased on November 6, 2023, or prior can self-identify with an agent to avoid the additional $10,” says a WestJet press release. “This additional amount will not apply to guests with bookings that are inhibited from self-serve check-in.”

WestJet says that flyers with Econo or EconoFlex fares will “now pay a fee for seat selection during check-in if they choose a Preferred or Emergency Exit row seat.”

“Preferred seats provide additional legroom and are located at the front of the economy cabin, allowing for a quicker exit upon arrival at your destination,” clarified the airline. “Exit row seats provide additional legroom and provide guests with the opportunity to board earlier.

WestJet says there will be “no change to Standard seats, which are still available to Econo and EconoFlex guests for no charge at check-in. There will also be no updates to Basic fares.”

The airline stresses that travellers can avoid paying the fees by prepaying for checked baggage.

However, dozens of angry travellers started calling out the airline on social media, specifically for being greedy.

Remember when checked bags were included as part of the airfare? — Steve P (@starchoice) October 31, 2023

The company that built its reputation on NOT being like the competition is now just like the competition! You’ve lost your edge. — Dante (@infernovideo) November 1, 2023

It is so unfair. ! We are already paying crazy prices for the flight and for each seat that we select even if there is more than one segment of the flight we are paying separately, and for baggage too. It’s ridiculous and robbery — Nina (@NinanasreenNina) November 1, 2023

We will not be renewing our WestJet RBC card. Sickened by corporate greed! — Fantasea SXM Boat Charters (@LovinLifeinSXM) November 1, 2023

Greedy people, when do you stop? — Joe Smith (@MrCanadaPerrier) October 31, 2023

Corporate greed at its finest. — JusticeSadie🍀🇨🇦 (@JusticeSadie) November 1, 2023

Give them MORE money! The service will still be lousy, but WestJet will be happier. — Marco Katz Montiel (ell@/l@/su) (@marcokatz) November 1, 2023

That’s LITERALLY the opposite of what savings is… I guess your comms team and marketing team need a revamp! — thawing (@DustinMorris13) November 1, 2023

Why do the masses always get ripped off?? — Chris (@Chris45651491) November 1, 2023

How is increasing prices and fees “more savings?” — Brian (@nbc_brian) October 31, 2023

If you want to be airline industry heroes in these tough times, how about dropping paying for a seat, period. We pay enough for a flight. People are gouged in every sense now when flying. — Jessie D (@JessieDavG) October 31, 2023

More money grabbing. No direct flights from YHM to YVR. All flights stop in YYC and WestJet charges you twice for seat selection. Not to mention Europe flights go through Calgary. Four hour flight in the opposite direction. We are so getting ripped off as Canadian travellers. — Frud Cooples (@iwillneverfinda) October 31, 2023