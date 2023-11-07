NewsTransportationTravelCelebrities

Irish comedian's flight delay spurs comedy of errors en route to Vancouver

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
|
Nov 7 2023, 10:13 pm
Irish comedian's flight delay spurs comedy of errors en route to Vancouver
@ShaneTodd/X

An Irish comedian’s journey across the pond has been made difficult due to airline delays, and he’s worried he might be late to his Vancouver show tonight because of it.

Shane Todd’s trip delays have given him an all too familiar Canadian flying experience,  making him cut it close for his show at Dublin Calling Party Pub & Kitchen in Vancouver tonight.

His flight from Belfast to Heathrow was delayed, which caused him to miss his connection, he wrote on social media today.

As a result, he had to spend the night at the airport, hoping to catch the next flight.

The flight he finally boarded was delayed by an hour, meaning he would land in Vancouver just an hour before his show began.

​​

He took to X to share his woes with his followers.

“Yesterday, the Belfast to Heathrow flight was delayed, and we missed our connection,” he explained in a post. “I stayed at the airport last night for a 2 pm flight today, [and] that’s now been delayed an hour. [I’m] Due to land in Vancouver at 5 pm, [and] the first show is at 6 pm, [and] it’s a 22-minute drive from the airport to the venue.”

In true Canadian fashion, a social media user responded with polite advice for the comedian.

In an Instagram post, he joked about wearing his neck pillow during his set.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shane Todd (@shanetoddcomedy)

Despite the comedian’s flight delays, he is ensuring fans that the show will go on whether he is late or not.

Talk about cutting it close.

Do you think that Todd will make it from the airport in time? Let us know in the comments.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
DH Vancouver StaffDH Vancouver Staff
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Travel
+ Celebrities
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop