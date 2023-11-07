Irish comedian's flight delay spurs comedy of errors en route to Vancouver

An Irish comedian’s journey across the pond has been made difficult due to airline delays, and he’s worried he might be late to his Vancouver show tonight because of it.

Shane Todd’s trip delays have given him an all too familiar Canadian flying experience, making him cut it close for his show at Dublin Calling Party Pub & Kitchen in Vancouver tonight.

His flight from Belfast to Heathrow was delayed, which caused him to miss his connection, he wrote on social media today.

As a result, he had to spend the night at the airport, hoping to catch the next flight.

The flight he finally boarded was delayed by an hour, meaning he would land in Vancouver just an hour before his show began.

​​

He took to X to share his woes with his followers.

“Yesterday, the Belfast to Heathrow flight was delayed, and we missed our connection,” he explained in a post. “I stayed at the airport last night for a 2 pm flight today, [and] that’s now been delayed an hour. [I’m] Due to land in Vancouver at 5 pm, [and] the first show is at 6 pm, [and] it’s a 22-minute drive from the airport to the venue.”

Yesterday Belfast to Heathrow flight delayed, missed our connection. Stayed in airport last night for 2pm flight today. That’s now been delayed an hour. Due to land in Vancouver at 5pm. The first show is at 6pm. It’s 22 min drive from airport to venue. CLEAR THE ROADS! pic.twitter.com/8TqyRidYOP — Shane Todd (@shanetodd) November 7, 2023

In true Canadian fashion, a social media user responded with polite advice for the comedian.

The sky train be a lot faster than driving at that time, straight into downtown — Skelly46 (@skelly46) November 7, 2023

In an Instagram post, he joked about wearing his neck pillow during his set.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane Todd (@shanetoddcomedy)

Despite the comedian’s flight delays, he is ensuring fans that the show will go on whether he is late or not.

Talk about cutting it close.

Do you think that Todd will make it from the airport in time? Let us know in the comments.