"The Young and the Restless" star puts Air Canada on blast for "arrogant staff" and "mediocre service"

Air Canada can now add a soap opera star to the list of high-profile passengers who have called them out on social media.

The Young and the Restless actor Eric Braeden took to X on Monday to rant about his son’s recent experience with one of Canada’s major airlines that he called “NOT GOOD ADVERTISING FOR YOUR COUNTRY!!!”

“Air Canada is a dismal airline, with an arrogant staff, mediocre service, etc!” his post starts.

The actor says his son was at Toronto Pearson Airport catching a flight to Florida.

“He was there in plenty of time for luggage to be stowed; they told him it took three hours to do so, obviously he asked why it took that long!!” reads the post.

Going through US customs, Braeden says his son learned that it took a fraction of three hours for luggage to be stowed and that customs told him that his bags were already on the plane.

Apparently, staff at the Air Canada gate wouldn’t let his son board the plane.

“They refused because he hadn’t been there exactly three hours before! He then went to customer service only to encounter some very rude B**CH!!” reads the post.

AIR CANADA is a dismal airlines, with an arrogant staff, mediocre service, etc! My son was just at Toronto airport, wanting to leave for FL! He was there in plenty of time for luggage to be stowed; they told him it took 3 hours to do so, obviously he asked why it took that long!!… — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) October 31, 2023

In a follow-up post to X, Braeden clarified that he loves coming to Canada and that his criticisms lie with Air Canada.

“I love coming to your country, have been all over CANADA, been visiting for over 40 years, only encountered very friendly people; however, AIR CANADA is not what it could be!” reads the post.

“Haphazard service, etc! Having said that, it’s a problem with a lot of ‘privatized’ companies!”

Let me make something VERY clear! I love coming to your country, have been all over CANADA, been visiting for over 40 years, only encountered very friendly people; however, AIR CANADA is not what it could be! Haphazard service, etc! Having said that, it’s a problem with a lot of… — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) October 31, 2023

He then makes another post clarifying that he would never use his stardom to take advantage of a situation.

“Have NEVER taken advantage of being a somewhat familiar face, NEVER! But you come at me with a snotty or rude attitude, I’ll come after you, NO MATTER WHO YOU ARE!” reads the post.

Obviously my remarks about AC have aroused a lot of reactions! Let me clarify something: I was raised from early on to be polite to people of ALL stations in life! Have NEVER taken advantage of being a somewhat familiar face, NEVER! But you come at me with a snotty or rude… — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) November 1, 2023

Many Air Canada customers replied to his first post with similar frustrating stories.

I took Air Canada to Vancouver from Washington DC. NEVER AGAIN!!! Worst flight ever. The seats were so tiny and uncomfortable. — Black Women keep telling you. Listen!🙅🏾‍♀️ (@szakiya82) November 1, 2023

I find this extremely disheartening. I’m so sorry this happened to your son. The same thing happened to me when I was flying to Ottawa to visit my son. I missed my grandsons birthday. #AirCanada sucks!!! — Joanne Morrissey 🐾 🇨🇦 (@JCM333) November 1, 2023

Even Canadians chimed in with their disappointment.

Eric, we Canadians know, and now unfortunately you now know as well, that Air Canada’s motto is “we’re not satisfied, until you’re not satisfied.” — Tom Terrific (@Tom97991207) October 31, 2023

Others said Braeden was being entitled.

I get a strong whiff of entitlement here. — Jim Gough 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇬🇧 (@JimGoughTrans) October 31, 2023

The Young and the Restless actor isn’t the only celebrity that has called Air Canada out.

Earlier this year, Simu Liu slammed some of the airline’s staff for being “unpleasant” and “unprofessional.”

Last year, a Harry Potter actor and a WWE star put the airline on blast amid a summer filled with lost luggage and delayed and cancelled flights.

Daily Hive has reached out to Air Canada for comment.