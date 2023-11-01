NewsTravel NewsTravelCanada

American Airlines called out for "blocking off access" to rear exits on flight to Toronto

Nov 1 2023, 7:05 pm
A passenger is accusing American Airlines of allowing crews to “block off access” to rear exits during a recent flight to Toronto.

Lori Soler posted the photo and video of the exit seemingly blocked off with seatbelt harnesses on X and tagged American Airlines, the Federal Aviation Administration, and Transport Canada.

“Do [you] allow your crews to block off access to rear exits DURING flight so your FA’s can sit and chat? Seatbelt harnesses connected together,” the passenger wrote with the hashtags #safetyfail, #clueless, and #infuriating.

According to Soler’s post, they were on flight AA 2804 from Dallas to Toronto on October 29 when they witnessed this.

As of Wednesday, the post has garnered over 33,000 views. It sparked a heated debate in the replies about whether blocking off that area is warranted or not.

Many disagreed with Soler, saying that you don’t need access to the exits in the middle of a flight.

Others added that the area in the back where flight crews sit “is small enough” and that they probably don’t want people crowding there.

There were some X users who agreed with Soler.

“Seems against FAA code. Exits need to be accessible (passengers have to keep emergency exits accessible, after all),” replied one person.

American Airlines has yet to respond to Daily Hive’s request for comment.

However, the airline did reply to Soler’s tweet.

“Thanks for allowing us to take a closer look, we’ll share your photos with our inflight leadership team for an internal review,” it reads.

Do you think it’s okay for the flight crew to do this? Let us know in the comments.

