Weekend winner: Lottery player wakes up $1 million richer

One extremely lucky lottery player just woke up to some amazing news: they’re now $1 million richer after the Lotto 6/49 draw.

The draw took place on Saturday, April 6, and a Gold Ball prize worth $26 million was up for grabs. However, no one won the top prize this time. Someone did win the guaranteed White Ball prize worth $1 million, and according to PlayNow, that winning ticket was sold in Ontario. The winning number was 59427998-03.

The Classic Draw winning numbers were 16, 18, 22, 29, 36, 43, and bonus 44, but no one won the $5 million prize. But after matching five of the six winning numbers and the bonus number, a lucky lottery player from Ontario won the Classic Draw second prize worth $255,069.20.

As for the Extra prize, the winning numbers were 17, 33, 35, and 88, and someone from Richmond won the $500,000 prize. The Encore number was 8126238, but no one won the $1 million prize.

It’s been a month since someone won the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball prize. On March 6, a lottery ticket was purchased by a player in British Columbia on playnow.com and matched the winning lottery numbers 18041531-05. The jackpot was worth a humongous $58 million.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw will take place on Wednesday, April 10, and the Gold Ball prize is now at $28 million.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.