After wife's $1 million win in 2016, man wins a six-figure lottery prize

Talk about a lucky pair! A couple from P.E.I. are celebrating their second lottery win; this time, it was the husband’s lucky day.

David Warren purchased a Mega 360 scratch-and-win ticket sometime in March and was surprised to discover that he had won a chance to spin the Mega 360 wheel at Atlantic Lottery’s head office in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Despite the opportunity, there were other more important things to deal with first: Warren and his wife already planned to travel to Toronto to care for their four grandchildren while their parents went on vacation.

Two weeks later, Warren finally got his chance to spin the wheel on March 21, and he was thrilled to discover that he had won a $250,000 prize.

It’s not Warren’s first time at Atlantic Lottery’s head office — in 2016, he bought his wife Makiko an Extreme Millions Scratch ‘N Win ticket at Christmas. The ticket was a winner, landing her a $1 million prize that the couple happily shared with their children.

“It’s surreal,” Warren said. “It’s absolutely unbelievable to be back here a second time.”

They said they plan to use Warren’s $250,000 win to buy a new vehicle and put it towards a more comfortable retirement. And with Warren turning 70 this summer, his birthday celebrations will undoubtedly be extra special.

“It’s incredible, just incredible,” Warren said. “I’m glad it’s finally over, and I know, but it really was a great experience.”

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.