New Canadian millionaire ready to retire after hitting jackpot on a $3 wager

A new Canadian millionaire can thank the comfy chairs at his local casino for his recent life-changing jackpot win.

Greg Moroso of Kelowna, BC, scored a $1,485,994.62 jackpot on a Powerbucks progressive slot machine at Chances Casino Kelowna on March 22.

Moroso initially decided to play the Powerbucks Wheel of Fortune Lucky Coins On Stage slot machine after his legs needed a break. The wager that scored him the win was just $3.

“Quite frankly, I just wanted to sit down in a nice, comfortable chair for a little bit, so the win was a big plus,” he explained. “I said, ‘Holy cow, that’s not possible!'”

Moroso immediately FaceTimed his partner to share the good news, though she didn’t believe it at first.

“She said she went numb when I told her. She was so shocked and it didn’t sink in for her until about 48 hours later,” Moroso said.

The odds of winning the Powerbucks™ jackpot on a $3 wager are about 1 in 25 million.

The Kelowna resident plans on crossing off a bucket list item with his windfall: seeing the Eagles live in concert at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Moroso also plans to purchase an RV to travel across Canada and to retire early.”

“This win takes away any worries and will provide a comfortable retirement where I can focus on family,” he added.

