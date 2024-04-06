Weekend lottery results: Winning numbers for Friday's Lotto Max draw

The recent lottery draw was a big one, so if you bought a ticket, make sure to dig it out and check the results.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Friday, April 5, with a whopping $55 million jackpot. The winning numbers were 04, 08, 18, 24, 26, 35, and 46, and bonus 05, according to PlayNow. However, no one will be taking home the top prize and there were no winners for the second prize worth $221,450.70.

But after matching six of the seven winning numbers, 49 lottery players did win $4,519.40 each.

In addition to the jackpot, there were four Maxmillions prizes, each worth $1 million, but there were no winners this time either.

Similarly, no one won the Lotto Max Extra prize worth $500,000 or the Encore prize worth $1 million.

The last big Lotto Max jackpot to be won was split by two Canadians from the same province during the draw on Friday, March 8.

After splitting a $25 million jackpot, two lottery players became $12.5 million richer after matching the winning numbers 01, 03, 06, 19, 21, 33, and 47. Both lucky tickets were sold in Ontario.

If you’re undeterred and hoping to try your luck in the next draw, the prize pool has now grown to $66 million, including a $60 million jackpot and an estimated six Maxmillions prizes.

The draw will take place on Tuesday, April 9, and each play costs $5.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.