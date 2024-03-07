Check your lottery ticket! Canadian hits the Lotto 6/49 jackpot winning $58 million

Could you be the lucky Canadian lottery player that woke up a multimillionaire?

Wednesday night’s Lotto 6/49 draw saw someone hit the Gold Ball jackpot of a massive $58 million.

The lottery ticket was sold on playnow.com, matching the winning lottery numbers 18, 04, 15, 31, and the bonus, 05.

According to the site, Canadians weren’t so lucky to match the winning numbers for other draws.

No one won the $1 million White Ball draw and no one matched enough Classic Draw numbers to win the first or the second prize of $5 million and $365,918.70, respectively.

However, 96 lottery players did match five out of six of the winning numbers (20, 33, 39, 44, 48, 49, and bonus number 6) to bank $1,600.50.

There were zero winners of the $500,000 Classic Draw Extra Prize. Fifty-four people did match three out of four of the winning numbers (5, 67, 69, 77) to win $1,000 each.

If you weren’t the lucky winner of this humongous jackpot, you have two more chances this week to win big.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Saturday, March 9 with a jackpot of $10 million. There’s also the Lotto Max draw on Friday, March 8 worth $25 million.

In the meantime, if you live in Atlantic Canada, it might be worth looking through old lottery tickets. Time’s ticking for one winner to claim a $64 million prize.

