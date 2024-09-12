Michelin has released a new guide awarding prestigious hotels across North America with Michelin Keys, and four luxurious Vancouver properties got the exclusive nod.

The Wedgewood Hotel, the Shangri-La Vancouver, and the Loden Hotel were all awarded one key by the Michelin Guide for their elegant looks as well as their first-rate amenities. The Rosewood Hotel Georgia was the only Vancouver property to get two keys contemporary classic ambience and lively atmosphere.

Michelin picked 288 properties across North America to receive keys out of its 1,000 or so recommended hotels. The keys are similar to Michelin’s star ranking system for restaurants, where one, two, or three symbols are awarded to outstanding establishments.

“Michelin Keys are a new international benchmark,” Michelin said. “They aim to guide travellers to accommodations that stand out for their unique hospitality concept, distinctive character, warm welcome and extremely high level of service.”

The rankings were based on inspections by anonymous Michelin Guide representatives who stayed at or visited the properties independent of other tourism labels, brands, or star ranking systems.

The Michelin Guide liked that this privately owned boutique hotel is still overseen by the daughters of its original founder. It also praised its central location, spa and fitness centre, and Bacchus restaurant, which serves European-style cuisine with West Coast ingredients and high tea on weekends.

The Michelin Guide’s favourite room on the property, though, was the piano lounge. It praised the rich Venetian-style decoration, Murano stained glass, and limestone fireplace.

“In contrast to the city’s modern business hotels, this place is all European-style pomp and old-world elegance, beginning with the antique furnishings, Persian rugs, and carved stone desk of the reception,” the guide said. “Expect antique furnishings, tapestry walls, and dark wood paneling, along with spacious marble baths, deep soaking tubs, and separate showers.”

Michelin Guide noted Vancouver is a “topographically gifted” city and picked this hotel for its unparalleled views of Coal Harbour, Burrard Inlet, and the North Shore mountains.

The Loden Hotel’s Halo Suite, the most luxurious room, has a wrap-around terrace perfect for what the Michelin Guide describes as “mountain-ogling.”

“The extra deep soaking tubs are a most welcome feature on romantically drizzly winter nights.”

Michelin nodded to the property’s understated presentation of luxury and its acclaimed in-house restaurant, Tableau, which serves French-inspired cuisine.

The large rooms and luxurious details here caught the eye of the Michelin Guide. Guests can expect remote-controlled blinds that can be opened or closed from bed and multi-head walk-in showers.

“The décor takes several steps away from tired old minimalism, with natural materials and Asian flourishes alongside modern B&B Italia furniture.”

Two restaurants, two bars, and a full-service spa round out the LEED silver-certified property, which the guide says is “no small feat” for a luxury hotel.

According to the Michelin Guide, this property’s rich history as a home away from home for movie stars and celebrities dating back to the Roaring Twenties makes it a symbol of old Hollywood glamour.

The hotel closed for a major update this year and has reopened, featuring rooms in a crisp new colour palette of pale blue, cream, and chocolate brown.

“At the top of the line, the Lord Stanley Suite and Rosewood Suite come with private rooftop terraces that feature plunge pools and outdoor fireplaces,” the guide said. “Fit for royalty, indeed. (Did we mention that some of the hotel’s very first guests were Edward, Prince of Wales, and his brother George, the Duke of Kent?)”

For all guests, there’s an indoor saltwater infinity pool and several restaurants featuring some of the best bites in the city.