Some of the most luxurious Vancouver hotels are hiring and the jobs pay pretty well

Some of the best hotels in the world are located right here in Vancouver, and are hiring for pretty well-paying jobs.

The hotels that are hiring include Fairmont Pacific Rim, Rosewood Hotel Georgia, Shangri-La, Sutton Place and the Marriott.

On top of good wages, some of the hotels that have job openings have some fantastic perks.

Check out these jobs below and make your White Lotus dreams come true!

Fairmont Pacific Rim

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Pacific Rim (@fairmontpacific)

The Fairmont is hiring staff for its Vancouver and Richmond locations.

The hotel is seeking people with related experience to fill roles in food service, events coordination, and wellness, among many others.

One job that stood out to us was the seasonal bike butler. This job pays about $26.35 an hour and does not require much experience aside from having a Class 5 driver’s licence and a passion for bikes.

There are also guest attendant roles that pay about $28.20 an hour and server roles that pay $19.32 (in addition to gratuities).

The Fairmont has listed several other positions for those just looking to work a few months which is perfect, for people heading back to school in the fall or hoping to get a little experience in the hospitality industry.

Shangri-La Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shangri-La Vancouver (@shangrila_van)

At the Shangri-La, it is “proud to see many of our colleagues rise through the ranks and succeed in the hospitality industry” as it values its staff and their commitment to the company.

“We welcome talented individuals to join our Shangri-La family,” it reads on the site.

There are two roles posted at the hotel for guest hospitality ambassadors/front desk agent which pays $28.14 per hour. Previous experience in a similar capacity within another hotel brand is preferred.

If you’re hired, you’ll be able to enjoy travel perks and get discounts on food, beverages and luxury products. In addition to health, dental and vision care benefits staff eligible staff receive a 25% discount on their monthly transit pass. You can even pursue your own development through the hotel’s education reimbursement program.

Rosewood Hotel Georgia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosewood Hotel Georgia (@rosewoodhotelgeorgia)



With some experience, there are plenty of job opportunities at the Rosewood.

While some jobs need a little more experience, like security or shift engineer, there are plenty of positions like bell person and concierge that don’t have extensive qualifications.

Sutton Place Hotel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sutton Place Hotels (@suttonplacehotels)



According to the Sutton Place Hotels, it’s seeking dedicated and enthusiastic folks to join its team.

“If you love to connect with people and have a passion for providing an exceptional hospitality experience, then we invite you to join our Sutton Place family,” the site reads.

Apart from a chief engineer position that needs several years of experience in property maintenance, there are vacant jobs that don’t nearly need as much experience.

A job is posted for a night auditor to work an overnight shift. A qualified person will have a minimum of two years of experience in customer service and a year of front desk or accounting experience.

Meanwhile, there is also a job posted that does not need any experience but does require some physical activity — housekeeping room attendant.

Some of the Sutton Place Hotel benefits include:

Discounted passes/lift tickets at Grouse Mountain and Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Free mental health support

Extended health, dental, and vision care

And RRSP matching

Marriott Hotels

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Marriott Downtown (@vanmarriott)



From housekeeping to food and beverage, plenty of roles are up for grabs at the Marriott in Vancouver.

And the jobs pay pretty well.

A food and beverage supervisor will earn about $30.82 an hour and a public area attendant will earn about $27.13 an hour.

While there are some jobs for skilled restaurant workers, there are also some positions available for people without much experience in hospitality.

With files from Amir Ali